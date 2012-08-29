Guidance

Lulworth access times

Defence Infrastructure Organisation and Ministry of Defence
29 August 2012
Last updated: 19 October 2017

Access times for Defence Training Estate Lulworth and Tynham Village, Dorset.

Lulworth access times 2017 (updated 19 October 2017)

Lulworth access times 2018

Defence Training Estate access times for Lulworth Range walks and Tyneham Village, Dorset. You can also view our Lulworth firing times and our Lulworth ranges leaflet, Dorset.

Public access to military areas: Lulworth ranges

