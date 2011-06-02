Guidance
Manorbier range firing/flying notice
Dates and times of planned live firing for Manorbier firing range.
Detail
The firing times presented in PDF format are web browseable and accessible on mobile devices such as Blackberry’s, smart phones and tablets.
The missile noise data for air defence range Manorbier is also available to view.
If you would prefer to receive this notice via e-mail, please e-mail: embookings@landmarc.mod.uk. Include your name, address, postcode and contact number.
These details are liable to change at short notice.