Manorbier range firing/flying notice

Dates and times of planned live firing for Manorbier firing range.

The firing times presented in PDF format are web browseable and accessible on mobile devices such as Blackberry’s, smart phones and tablets.

The missile noise data for air defence range Manorbier is also available to view.

If you would prefer to receive this notice via e-mail, please e-mail: embookings@landmarc.mod.uk. Include your name, address, postcode and contact number.

These details are liable to change at short notice.

Ministry of Defence
Defence Infrastructure Organisation
Military ranges firing notices