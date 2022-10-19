South East England - Public access to military areas

South East firing times

Aldershot and Minley training areas

Location

Aldershot and Minley Training Areas are located to the west of Aldershot and north west of Farnborough in Hampshire.

Site description

The training areas are used for dry training exercises only. Dry training does not involve the use of live ammunition, but it may include the use of pyrotechnics, blank ammunition, and other battle simulators such as smoke grenades and thunder flashes. Be prepared for sudden noises.

The 2 training areas cover an area of approximately 2,000 hectares of lowland heathland habitat which supports a wide range of associated fauna and flora. They are made up of a diverse mosaic of heathland, conifer woodland, areas of mature and semi-mature broadleaved woodland, mire, scrub, acid grassland and grass meadows, particularly in the Minley area.

Most of the areas are designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and form part of the European designated Thames Basin Heaths Special Protection Area.

Access restrictions Cycling and equestrian use is restricted to appropriate rights of way only. Please do not stray off these routes.

Access opportunities

Public access is always permitted along all public rights of way within both training areas. Open access on foot is allowed in areas within the managed access symbol on the Ordnance Survey Explorer maps. This access is subject to the terms and conditions of the Aldershot and District military byelaws, which are displayed at the principal access points onto the training areas. Do not interrupt any military training activities and please observe the conditions of the byelaws all times.

There are parking areas and lay-bys on the periphery of the training areas for use by the public and the military. Please do not obstruct vehicular access onto the training areas.

Further information

For further information on access please contact Defence Training Estate South East Operations Room on 01420 483405.

South East firing times.

Aldershot byelaws.

Ash and Pirbright Range Danger Areas

Location

Ash and Pirbright range danger areas are found to the east and north-east of Aldershot and Farnborough.

Site description

The range danger areas cover 2,000 hectares, made up of a mixture of lowland heathland, conifer and broad-leaved woodland, mire, scrub and acid grassland supporting a wide range of fauna and flora.

Most of the area is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest and forms part of the European designated Thames Basin Heaths Special Protection Area.

Both range danger areas are used for live firing exercises and training.

Access restrictions Pirbright range danger area is closed at all times with no permitted access, due to unexploded ordnance risk. Ash range danger area is closed when the red flags or red lamps are displayed. Danger areas are marked by signs and red flags (day) and red lamps (night). Please observe the signs, red flags and lamps at all times.

Access opportunities

The range danger areas are depicted on the Ordnance Survey Explorer maps by a closed red triangle.

Access to Ash Ranges is subject to the Aldershot and District Military Byelaws, which are displayed at all major access points onto the danger area. Under the byelaws access to the area is restricted to pedestrian use only.

Strictly no cycling or equestrian use allowed.

Further information

For further information on access to the range danger area at Ash please contact Defence Training Estate South East Operations Room on 01420 483405.

South East firing times.

Ash byelaws.

Barossa Range Danger Area and Dry Training Area

Location

Barossa Range Danger Area and Dry Training Areas are located to the North West of Camberley

Site description

The Barossa Training Area covers approximately 500 hectares of lowland heathland habitat which supports a wide range of associated fauna and flora. The area consists of a diverse mosaic of heathland, conifer woodland, areas of mature and semi-mature broadleaved woodland, mire, scrub and acid grassland. The area is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and forms part of the European designated Thames Basin Heaths Special Protection Area.

The Range Danger Area is used for small arms live fire training.

The remainder of the training area is used for dry training exercises only. Dry training does not involve the use of live ammunition, but it may include the use of pyrotechnics, blank ammunition, and other battle simulators such as smoke grenades and thunder flashes. Be prepared for sudden noises.

Access restrictions

Barossa Range Danger Area is closed at all times with no permitted access.

Access opportunities

Public access is always permitted along all public rights of way within the dry training area. This access is subject to the terms and conditions of the Aldershot and District military byelaws, which are displayed at the principal access points onto the training areas. Do not interrupt any military training activities and please observe the conditions of the byelaws all times.

There are parking areas and lay-bys on the periphery of the training areas for use by the public and the military. Please do not obstruct vehicular access onto the training areas.

Further information

For further information on access please contact the SE Regional Operations Room on 01420 483405.

South East Firing Times : https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/south-east-training-estate-firing-times

Aldershot byelaws: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/surrey-byelaws

Barton Stacey Dry Training Areas

Location

Barton Stacey is in North Hampshire straddling the A303 and close to the village of Barton Stacey

Site description

The Barton Stacey training areas cover approximately 700 hectares of diverse woodland, areas of mature and semi-mature broadleaved woodland, pasture and grassland. The training area is used for dry training exercises only. Dry training does not involve the use of live ammunition, but it may include the use of pyrotechnics, blank ammunition, and other battle simulators such as smoke grenades and thunder flashes. Be prepared for sudden noises.

Access restrictions

There is no public access other than on public rights of way.

Further information

For further information on access please contact the Defence Training Estate Operations Room on 01420 483405.

East Kent dry training area

Location

East Kent, inland from Hythe and Dover.

Site description

East Kent Dry Training Area extends in small blocks in an arc between Hythe and Dover, extending a few miles inland. The area around Dover is steeped in military history and much of the rolling rural landscape is within the Kent Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Be prepared for sudden noises

The training areas are used for dry training exercises only. Dry training does not involve the use of live ammunition, but it may include the use of pyrotechnics, blank ammunition and other battle simulators such as smoke grenades and thunder flashes. Be prepared for sudden noises

Access opportunities

There are over 36 kilometres of footpaths and bridleways crossing the training area over farmland and through woodland. Routes of interest include the North Downs Way, Saxon Shore Way, Pilgrim’s Way and Elham Valley Way.

A walk in Reinden Wood, near Hawkinge, developed in conjunction with White Cliffs Countryside Project offers a circular walk around the woodland on both public and permissive bridleways.

For further information on access please contact the Defence Training Estate Operations Room on 01420 483405.

Hankley and Elstead Commons

Location

Hankley and Elstead Commons are located on the Longmoor Training Area, which is situated on the boundary of Surrey and Hampshire between the towns of Bordon, Liphook, Farnham and Guildford.

Site description

The commons represent some of the finest remaining heathland in Southern England and are nationally important for their bird, reptile and invertebrate populations. Elstead, Ockley and Royal Commons are part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest, Special Protection Area and Special Area of Conservation. The commons are covered with heather, bracken and woodlands of birch and Scots Pine.

In 1996, the whole of the training area was given a ‘Forest of Excellence’ award by the Forest Commission.

Hankley and Elstead are dry training areas. The areas provide an ideal location for a range of training regimes, but are primarily used for infantry tactics up to platoon and company level, including sniper training. Hankley remains an active parachute dropping zone.

Access restrictions

Public access to both areas is subject to the Surrey Commons Military Byelaws 1978. The byelaws allow for public access on foot in areas of the training estate, provided they are not enclosed, or entry prohibited by notice.

No access to the pond on Royal Common at any time.

Please avoid all military training you may find across the area.

Access opportunities

Public access is always permitted along public rights of way across both commons. This includes 2 walks across the open heathland of Elstead and Royal Commons.

Open access on foot is also available in those areas delineated by the managed access symbol on Ordnance Survey Explorer maps. When walking in the training area you are requested not to interrupt military training and to observe the byelaws.

Further information

For further information on access please contact the Defence Training Estate Operations Room on 01420 483405.

Hythe ranges

Location

Hythe Ranges is 10 kilometres (6 miles) west of Folkestone, on the edge of the town of Hythe, off the A259 (between Hythe and Dymchurch).

Site description

An area of low lying, slightly undulating land adjoining the foreshore. Hythe Ranges is one of the oldest ranges in the country and has been used for live firing for nearly 200 years. The whole area is steeped in military history. There are two Martello Towers on Hythe Ranges, and a “Grand Redoubt” fortification at Dymchurch. These were built in the early 1800s to resist potential invasion by Napoleon.

Access restrictions

Hythe Ranges are used for live firing with a danger area extending out to sea.

When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited.

There are NO public rights of way across the site, although access along the foreshore is permitted when there is no live firing.

A notice indicating live firing times is displayed at the entrance to the ranges and on other boards on the security fence at either end of the range complex.

Access opportunities

The only access available is along the foreshore during periods of non-firing.

Further information

For further information on access please contact the Defence Training Estate Operations Room on 01420 483405.

South East firing times.

Kent byelaws.

Longmoor range and training areas

Location

Longmoor range and training areas are located to the west of Liphook in Hampshire. The town of Bordon lies immediately to the north and the village of Greatham to the west.

Site description

These range and training areas cover approximately 1800 hectares on primarily lowland heathland habitat, made up of a mosaic of heathland, conifer and broad-leaved woodland, mire, scrub and acid grassland supporting a wide range of associated fauna and flora.

Much of the area is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest and forms part of the European designated Wealden Heaths Special Protection Area and Special Area of Conservation. The A3 London to Portsmouth Road runs through the middle of this area.

Access restrictions

Longmoor Range Danger Area is used for live firing all year round.

The training areas outside the range danger area is used for dry training exercises only, this includes pyrotechnics, blank ammunition and other battle simulators. Be prepared for sudden noises!

When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited.

Cycling is restricted to public bridleways.

Access opportunities

The public rights of way outside of the Range Danger Area are available to use at all times. In addition to this, access to the areas outside of the Range Danger Area is subject to the Aldershot and District Military Byelaws 1976. Access on foot is available in those areas delineated by the managed access symbol on Ordnance Survey Explorer maps. When walking in the training area you are requested not to interrupt military training and to always observe the byelaws.

Further information

For further information on access please contact the Defence Training Estate Operations Room on 01420 483405.

South East firing times.

Kent byelaws.

Lydd ranges

Location

Situated 21 kilometres (13 miles) west of Hythe and 24 kilometres (15 miles) south of Ashford.

Site description

Lydd Ranges are situated on the reclaimed land of the historic Romney Marsh and part of the cuspate foreland at Dungeness, estimated to be between 3,000 and 5,000 years old. The habitats are of international importance and are part of the Dungeness Special Area of Conservation. The ranges have been used for military training for over 150 years.

Military Use

Lydd Ranges are used for live firing with a danger area extending out to sea.

Access restrictions The area is subject to the Lydd ranges Byelaws 1988 that prohibits access to rights of way within the Danger Area when, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed.

Access opportunities

When there is no live firing access is possible along a permissive path that runs along the coast.

Further information

For further information on access please contact the Defence Training Estate Operations Room on 01420 483405.

South East firing times.

Kent byelaws.

Mereworth Woods

Location

Southwest of Maidstone.

Site description

Mereworth Woods is a small area of very rural Ancient Semi-Natural Woodland. It is part of the Metropolitan Green Belt, lies within a Special Landscape Area and is a Site of Nature Conservation Interest.

Mereworth Dry Training Area is just over 120 hectares (300 acres), mainly mixed broadleaf woodland and some conifer plantations. There is a small area of acid heath, and an abundance of wildlife including reptiles and small mammals.

Access restrictions

Access is always restricted to the public rights of way.

The area is used heavily at weekends and regularly during the week by small units with no heavy armour or live firing permitted. It is a dry training area where blank firing and limited pyrotechnics are used and there is a helicopter landing site that is used occasionally.

Access opportunities

There are 2 bridleways and a footpath that run through the training area.

For further information on access please contact the Defence Training Estate Operations Room on 01420 483405.