South East Training Estate firing times

Firing and closure times for the South East Training Estate, including Aldershot, Ash Ranges, Chilcomb Range, Hythe Ranges, Lydd Ranges, Moody's Down Range, Otmoor Range and Tipner Ranges.

Published 28 November 2019
From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation

Dates and timings published are subject to change.

Do not enter the danger areas when the ranges are in use, this is a danger to life. If red flags or red lights are hoisted, regardless of the timings, do not enter the training area.

Public access to military land
The defence training estate
All UK firing times

