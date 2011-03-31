  1. Home

31 March 2011
Byelaws detailing access to Defence Estate land in Kent.

Documents

To be reviewed: Canterbury Military Lands

PDF, 1.12MB, 8 pages

To be reviewed: Chatham and District Military Lands

PDF, 1.01MB, 8 pages

To be reviewed: Dover Military Lands and Lydden Spout ranges

PDF, 1.37MB, 9 pages

To be reviewed: Hythe ranges

PDF, 1.9MB, 12 pages

To be reviewed: Lydd Camp and Lydd ranges

PDF, 3.38MB, 19 pages

To be reviewed: Shorncliffe and District

PDF, 1.47MB, 9 pages

Lapsed: Yantlet (Grain Island) artillery range and demolition range

PDF, 2.18MB, 11 pages

Details

No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available

Lapsed

  • Blean rifle range
  • Cornhill rifle range
  • Leysdown air machine gun and bombing range
  • Littlestone aerial range
  • Murston rifle range
  • Sandwich (North) rifle range
  • Sandwich (South) rifle range
  • Scraps Gate rifle range
  • Shakespeare Cliff rifle range

