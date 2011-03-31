Guidance
Kent Byelaws (part 1)
From:
- Defence Infrastructure Organisation and Ministry of Defence
Part of:
- Byelaws: South East
First published:
- 31 March 2011
Last updated:
- 6 March 2017, see all updates
Byelaws detailing access to Defence Estate land in Kent.
Documents
To be reviewed: Canterbury Military Lands
PDF, 1.12MB, 8 pages
To be reviewed: Chatham and District Military Lands
PDF, 1.01MB, 8 pages
To be reviewed: Dover Military Lands and Lydden Spout ranges
PDF, 1.37MB, 9 pages
To be reviewed: Hythe ranges
PDF, 1.9MB, 12 pages
To be reviewed: Lydd Camp and Lydd ranges
PDF, 3.38MB, 19 pages
To be reviewed: Shorncliffe and District
PDF, 1.47MB, 9 pages
Lapsed: Yantlet (Grain Island) artillery range and demolition range
PDF, 2.18MB, 11 pages
Details
No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available
Lapsed
- Blean rifle range
- Cornhill rifle range
- Leysdown air machine gun and bombing range
- Littlestone aerial range
- Murston rifle range
- Sandwich (North) rifle range
- Sandwich (South) rifle range
- Scraps Gate rifle range
- Shakespeare Cliff rifle range
Published: 31 March 2011
Published: 31 March 2011
Updated: 6 March 2017
- Amended 'Yantlet (Grain Island) Demolition Range' byelaw to lapsed.
- Updated summary
- First published.