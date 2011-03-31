Guidance
Sennybridge firing notice
- From:
- Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
- Part of:
- Military ranges firing notices
- Published:
- 31 March 2011
- Last updated:
- 20 June 2017, see all updates
Sennybridge’s firing times are presented in 2 file formats so that the information is accessible to everyone.
Documents
Sennybridge firing times July 2017
Sennybridge firing times July 2017
PDF, 37.5KB
Details
The ‘firing times’ are presented in 2 file formats. The PDF format is web browseable and accessible on mobile devices such as Blackberrys, smart phones and tablets. The CSV format enables the MOD to post information on data.gov.uk, and therefore be transparent.
Published: 31 March 2011
Updated: 20 June 2017
