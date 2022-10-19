Scotland - Public access to military areas

Scotland firing times

Barry Buddon

Location

Barry Buddon Training Centre covers 930 hectares of coastal plain on the Tay Estuary between Carnoustie and Monifieth.

Site description

The site has several firing ranges for small arms training, and areas used for dry training (non-live firing).

A vast array of wildlife can be seen on Barry Buddon. Most of the training area is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and an EU Special Area of Conservation (SAC), as well as a Special Protection Area (SPA) for its bird populations.

Access restrictions When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited.

Access opportunities

When firing is not taking place, you can access the training area’s metalled roads on foot, horseback, and bike.

You can also walk along the beaches when the flags are down, and red lights extinguished. Further access to the area is not possible because of an unexploded ordnance risk.

Further information

Range Control Phone: 01382 533025, 01382 534839 (8am to 5pm).

Scotland and Northern Ireland Regional Operations Room: 0131 310 3426 (24 hours).

Blackdog Ranges

Locationfingring

Blackdog Ranges are located on the east coast of Scotland, north of Aberdeen.

Description

This is a small Ministry of Defence live firing range complex and dry training area consisting of 3 live fire ranges including a 600yd and 200m gallery range plus a 25m No Danger Area (.22 only) range. Buildings include a range control building, target shed and workshop, small out buildings and Aberdeen Clay Pigeon Shooting Club facility.

Access Restrictions

Access is off the main A90 north of Aberdeen. Live fire danger area is out to sea towards the windfarm. Access is not permitted onto the site or sea danger area when red flags or lights are displayed. Access outside of these times is dictated by the Scottish Outdoor Access Code (SOAC) and local Byelaws

Access Opportunities

Access is not permitted when red flags or lights are displayed. Access outside of these times is dictated by the Scottish Outdoor Access Code (SOAC) and local Byelaws. When permitted access is only via foot or bicycle.

Further Information

Blackdog range is only manned when live firing is taking place. Dry training is undertaken by units with no immediate MoD presence.

Scotland & NI Regional Ops Room: 0131-310-3426 (24hrs)

Cape Wrath Training Area

Location

Cape Wrath Training Area is located near Durness, in Sutherland at the far northwest corner of the UK Mainland approximately 120 miles from Inverness.

Site description

Cape Wrath Training Area provides opportunities for a wide variety of field fire and dry training exercises across 25,000 acres of severe and isolated upland moorland.

It is the only range in Europe where land, sea and air training activities can be conducted simultaneously and where the Royal Air Force can train using live 1,000lb bombs.

The range forms part of an area that is often referred to as “the last great wilderness”, due to its remoteness.

Various parts of the training area have been designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), an EU Special Area of Conservation (SAC), as well as a Special Protection Area (SPA).

Access restrictions When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited.

Access opportunities

There are 2 main ways of accessing Cape Wrath Training Area:

By ferry and minibus

The main access to the range area is via the passenger ferry across the Kyle of Durness from Keoldale. This ferry runs sporadically from May to September. The frequency of the service is dependent on the tide and weather conditions. Two hours either side of low tide the service may stop altogether. The ferry may operate outside these months by prior arrangement.

On the Cape side of the Kyle, a minibus service operates between the ferry landing point and the Cape Wrath lighthouse along the public road. This service is privately operated and excursions from the ferry to the lighthouse and back take approximately 2 ½ hours.

The public road across the Cape runs for approximately 12 miles thus most people accessing the lighthouse via the ferry make use of this service at least one way. 10 miles of the road are within the Cape Wrath Training Area. The public road is closed during live firing periods. The ferry and minibus service are also curtailed during these periods.

The other main way to access Cape Wrath is to walk from Blairmore, in the south, via the Sandwood estate owned by John Muir Trust, to Cape Wrath Lighthouse. Much of this route is unmarked, over rough and open moorland, and is not recommended for inexperienced walkers.

Walkers are advised to check firing times before setting off on this route. This route forms the final section of the Cape Wrath Trail, a long-distance route from Fort William of just under 200 miles.

Further information

Range Control phone: 01971 511242 (8am to 5pm).

Scotland and Northern Ireland regional operations room: 0131 310 3426 (24 hours).

Castlelaw Training Area and Ranges

Location

The Castlelaw and Dreghorn Training Area and Ranges lies immediately south of Edinburgh and is part of the Pentland Hills Regional Park.

Site description

Castlelaw rises steeply from the valley to the northern tops of the Pentland Hills at about 500 metres. The highpoints of the training area give stunning views across the city, the Firth of Forth and on a clear day the highlands beyond. The area is home to some rare habitats and wildlife including small numbers of black grouse.

Although military training is the primary land use, the estate is also used for agriculture, principally sheep grazing.

Access restrictions Live firing is restricted to the live firing range at Castlelaw. When the ranges are used for live firing, red lights or red flags are displayed: access is prohibited. The Firing Range is clearly demarcated by a fence.

Access opportunities

The training area lies within the Pentland Hills Regional Park and as such there are numerous tracks and undefined footpaths for walkers. The area is popular with locals and visitors to Edinburgh.

There are several horse-riding routes across the training area. Cycling is also very popular.

Warning: dry training (blank firing, smoke, and pyrotechnics) will still occur in the training area, so riders must expect sudden movement and noises. Fluorescent clothing is advisable to make riders more visible to soldiers.

Further information

Range Control: 0131 445 2169 (8am to 5pm).

Scotland and NI Regional Operations Room: 0131 310 3426 (24 hours).

Fort George

Location

Fort George Ranges & Training complex is situated 12 miles East of Inverness along the A96 / B9039, adjacent to Fort George Barracks.

Description

A littoral complex along the Moray Firth coast, it comprises various live firing ranges and other facilities / areas for non-firing related training activities.

It accommodates an array of wildlife with an adjacent beach which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) to the NE, just outside the complex.

Access Restrictions

When the ranges are live, i.e. live firing is being conducted, red flags by day and red lights by night are displayed around the perimeter with inter-visibility between them; this is complimented by closed gates, sentries & outward facing signs all accentuating live firing / military training is in progress. Public safety is further reinforced with Radar & CCTV that’s monitored from Range Control. Public access is prohibited when live firing is being conducted as enshrined in Bylaws. The whole complex is delineated with a four–strand stock fence

Access Opportunities

When live firing is not taking place there will be no red flags or lights displayed / flying and responsible access onto the whole complex and beach is available under the Scottish Outdoor Access Code (SOAC) by foot, horseback and bicycle; main vehicle access points onto the site will all be closed & locked.

Warning: Troops will still conduct a variety of Dry Training (using blank ammunition, smoke & pyrotechnics and vehicles). Areas being used will be signposted and controlled but folk need to be aware of sudden movement & noise. Fluorescent clothing is advisable to make presence more obvious to training troops.

Further Information

Range Control Phone: 0131-310-8690 (9am to 4pm).

Scotland & NI Regional Ops Room: 0131-310-3426 (24hrs).

Garelochhead Training Centre

Location

Garelochhead Training Centre is located 31 miles Northwest of Glasgow Airport.

Description

The site has several firing ranges for small arms training.

Garelochhead Training Centre provides opportunities for a wide variety of dry training exercises across 3320 hectares of arduous land.

Access Restrictions

When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags/Red Beacons (day) or red lights/Red Beacons (night) are displayed: access is prohibited.

Access Opportunities

Access to Garelochhead Training Centre is permitted when live firing is not taking place. When red flags or lamps are not displayed, access may be taken across the site, with the exception of the fenced-off impact area, which is signed appropriately.

Further Information

Range Control Phone: 0141 224 8135 or 0141 224 8125 (8am to 4pm).

Scotland and Northern Ireland regional operations room: 0131 310 3426 (24 hours).

Kirkcudbright Training Centre

Location

Kirkcudbright Training Centre, on the northern coastline of the Solway Firth in Dumfries and Galloway occupies an exposed headland 5 kilometres south of the town of Kirkcudbright.

Site description

Kirkcudbright Training Centre provides opportunities for a wide variety of field fire and dry training exercises across 1,900 hectares (4,700 acres) of farmland.

The range has many rare plants including populations of narrow-leaved everlasting pea and cowslips. The only known county records of 6 plants including yellow horned poppy, yellow vetch and pyramidal orchids are from the range. Most of the rare plants flourish on the untrodden coastline and cliff face.

Access restrictions When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited.

Access opportunities

Access to Kirkcudbright Training Centre is permitted when live firing is not taking place. When red flags or lamps are not displayed, access may be taken across the site, with the exception of the fenced-off impact area, which is signed appropriately.

Further information

Range Control Phone: 0141 224 8521 or 0141 224 8520 (8am to 5pm).

Scotland and Northern Ireland regional operations room: 0131 310 3426 (24 hours).

Tain Air Weapons Range

Location

Tain Air Weapons Range lies on the Morrich More approximately 5 miles east of Tain.

Site description

Tain Air Weapons range consists of approximately 1100 hectares of low-lying saltmarsh and scrub. Much of the range is underwater at high water, the remainder being bog and grassland. The entire site is covered by environmental protections and is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Although military training is the primary land use, the estate is also used for grazing.

Access restrictions

Live firing can be conducted on all areas of the range by aircraft, helicopters and ground troops. In addition, aircraft can perform low-level, high energy manoeuvres over the range area. The Danger area extends approximately 5km out to sea into the Dornoch Firth on 3 sides.

When the ranges are used for live firing, red flags (day) or red lights (night) are displayed: access is prohibited.

The range is clearly demarcated by a fence and follows high water mark on the sea boundary.

Access opportunities

Due to the potential presence of unexploded ordnance, access should be limited to the marked public access route linking the access road off the Tain-Portmahomack road to the Tain beach adjacent to the Morrich Forest. There is a pedestrian gate at the access point and information boards. Any other access to the range should be restricted to made roads and tracks or the beach.

Further information

Range Control: 01862 892185 (8am to 5pm).

Scotland and NI Regional Operations Room: 0131 310 3426 (24 hours).