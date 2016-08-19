Guidance

Scotland firing times

Firing times for ranges in Scotland including Barry Buddon, Kirkcudbright, Garelochhead, Tain, Cape Wrath, Fort George, Binnhill and Blackdog.

Documents

Scotland ranges firing times: January 2017

PDF, 381KB

Barry Buddon Training Area firing times January 2017

View online Download CSV 1.72KB

Binnhill Range Control firing times January 2017

View online Download CSV 991Bytes

Blackdog Range Control firing times January 2017

View online Download CSV 877Bytes

Cape Wrath Training Centre firing times January 2017

View online Download CSV 1.53KB

Fort George Training Area firing times January 2017

View online Download CSV 1.08KB

Garelochhead Training Centre firing times January 2017

View online Download CSV 760Bytes

Kirkcudbright Training Centre firing times January 2017

View online Download CSV 1.37KB

Tain Air Weapons Range firing times January 2017

View online Download CSV 1.43KB

Scotland ranges firing times: February 2017

PDF, 113KB

Barry Buddon Training Area firing times: February 2017

View online Download CSV 1.68KB

Binnhill Range Control firing times: February 2017

View online Download CSV 924Bytes

Blackdog Range Control firing times: February 2017

View online Download CSV 906Bytes

Cape Wrath Training Centre firing times: February 2017

View online Download CSV 1.52KB

Fort George Training Area firing times: February 2017

View online Download CSV 1020Bytes

Garelochhead Training Centre firing times

View online Download CSV 760Bytes

Kirkcudbright Training Centre firing times: February 2017

View online Download CSV 1.81KB

Tain Air Weapons Range firing times: February 2017

View online Download CSV 1.42KB

Detail

Members of the public are advised that although the dates and timings published are the best indication available at the time of publication, they may change.

If the ‘red flags’ and/or lights are hoisted, regardless of the timings, the public must not enter the training area.

The firing times are presented in 2 file formats. The PDF format is web browseable and accessible on mobile devices such as Blackberry’s, smart phones and tablets. The CSV format enables the MOD to post information on data.gov.uk, and therefore be transparent.

Published:
Updated:

+ full page history

Added February 2017 firing times.
Added: Scotland ranges firing times January 2017
Added firing times for December 2016
Added firing times for November 2016
Added October 2016 firing notices in 2 file formats CSV and PDF.
First published.
From:
Ministry of Defence
Defence Infrastructure Organisation
Part of:
Military ranges firing notices