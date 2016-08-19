Scotland ranges firing times: January 2017

Guidance
Scotland firing times
Firing times for ranges in Scotland including Barry Buddon, Kirkcudbright, Garelochhead, Tain, Cape Wrath, Fort George, Binnhill and Blackdog.
Detail
Members of the public are advised that although the dates and timings published are the best indication available at the time of publication, they may change.
If the ‘red flags’ and/or lights are hoisted, regardless of the timings, the public must not enter the training area.
The firing times are presented in 2 file formats. The PDF format is web browseable and accessible on mobile devices such as Blackberry’s, smart phones and tablets. The CSV format enables the MOD to post information on data.gov.uk, and therefore be transparent.