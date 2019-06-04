Guidance

MOD Byelaws: Devon

This page brings together all available Byelaws within Devon. Please select a link to view the Byelaws.

Published 4 June 2019
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Bovisland Artillery Ranges Byelaws 1924: revoked

PDF, 2.22MB, 6 pages

Merrivale Range Byelaws 1979 and Merrivale Range (amendment) Byelaws 1995: to be reviewed

PDF, 8.09MB, 12 pages

Okehampton Range Byelaws 1963: to be reviewed

PDF, 2.43MB, 8 pages

Okehampton Range Byelaws 1980 and Okehampton Range (Amendment) Byelaws 1995: to be reviewed

PDF, 3.11MB, 9 pages

Penlee Battery Artillery Ranges Byelaws 1924: lapsed

PDF, 954KB, 6 pages

Plymouth & Devonport Garrisons Military Lands Byelaws 1935: to be reviewed

PDF, 1.6MB, 11 pages

Plymouth Defences Byelaws 1935: to be reviewed

PDF, 2.04MB, 14 pages

Plymouth Naval Anti-Aircraft Range at the Breakwater and Breakwater Fort Byelaws 1939: to be reviewed

PDF, 935KB, 8 pages

Willsworthy Range Byelaws 1980: to be reviewed

PDF, 1.23MB, 9 pages

Willsworthy Ranges Devon Byelaws 1949: revoked

PDF, 1.47MB, 8 pages

Willsworthy Ranges Devon Byelaws 1941: revoked

PDF, 1.34MB, 7 pages

Woodbury Common Range Byelaws 2009: reviewed

PDF, 2.43MB, 8 pages

Reviewed

Since 2004 the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. Please select a link to view the Byelaws:

To be reviewed

The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place.

It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

Lapsed

Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD.

Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

Revoked

Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD.

Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

