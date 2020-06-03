Coming to the UK for seasonal agricultural work on English farms

The rules on self-isolation for seasonal workers are different from those for other international travellers to the UK because of the importance of the work for food supply. If you’re coming to England to work on a farm, you and your employer must follow this guidance.

Before you travel, you should fill in a form with your journey, contact details and the address at the farm where you will work and live. You must provide these details when you arrive in England.

You’ll need to prove at UK border controls that you are a seasonal agricultural worker so you do not need to self-isolate for the first 14 days after you arrive in the UK. Read guidance on what you will need to show when you arrive at the UK border.

If you’re a seasonal agricultural worker coming to the UK, you’ll only be allowed to leave the farm where you are staying and working in exceptional circumstances.

Travelling to the farm

You should not travel if you have coronavirus symptoms.

When you arrive in the UK, you must go straight to the farm where you’ll be working and living. Someone you’ll be staying with at the farm should collect you from the airport, port or station.

Only use public transport if you have no other option. If you do use public transport, wear something that covers your nose and mouth and stay 2 metres apart from other people. Bring a face covering or scarf to cover your nose and mouth with you.

If you develop coronavirus symptoms when you’re travelling to the UK, you should tell the crew or driver on your plane, boat, train or bus. They’ll let staff in the airport, port or station know, so they can tell you what you should do next when you arrive.

At the farm accommodation

You must stay at the farm address you provided when you arrived at the border.

If you do not live on the farm you:

will not be able to work

will have to self-isolate on arrival in the UK

Your first 14 days in the UK

During your first 14 days in the UK, you can work on the farm but you must:

avoid contact with others on the farm

follow social distancing rules

You must not leave the farm during the first 14 days unless there’s an emergency or you need:

urgent medical assistance (or where your doctor has advised you to get medical assistance)

essentials like food and medicines and cannot arrange for these to be delivered

to access critical public services such as social services and victim support services

to go to the funeral of a close relative

to fulfil a legal obligation such as participate in legal proceedings

If you need help buying groceries, other shopping or picking up medication you should ask your employers and colleagues to help or order a delivery.

While on the farm and working, you should follow guidance on avoiding the spread of coronavirus for seasonal works on fruit and vegetable farms

During your first 14 days in the UK, you should be placed into a group that you primarily live and work with (see industry best practice guidance on social distancing.

After your first 14 days in the UK

If you do not have any coronavirus symptoms after 14 days you’ll then need to follow the same rules as people who live in the UK. Check the rules for the part of the UK you’re staying in:

If you get coronavirus symptoms in your first 14 days in the UK

You should look for any of the following symptoms in the 14 days after the day you arrive in the UK:

new continuous cough

high temperature

loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

If you develop symptoms you must self-isolate for both of the following:

at least 14 days from the date you arrived in the UK

at least 7 days from when your symptoms started and until you are better and no longer have a high temperature

If you have a high temperature you must continue to self-isolate even if:

you have had and recovered from coronavirus symptoms in this time

you get a negative test result for coronavirus

You should apply for a coronavirus test. You can call NHS 119 to arrange for a test if you do not have access to the internet. You should also apply for a test if you live with someone who has the symptoms of coronavirus.

If your test for coronavirus is positive you will be asked to share your contacts with the NHS test and trace service. Your contact detail declaration may be used to alert people who travelled to the UK alongside you.

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus (COVID-19) service, or call NHS 111 if you do not have internet access, if:

you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms

your condition gets worse

your symptoms do not get better after 7 days

For a medical emergency dial 999.

Others in your household

If you are staying with others on the farm and you develop symptoms, the household or group that you are staying and working with will need to begin self-isolating.

If you get symptoms of coronavirus the whole household or cohort that you are staying and working with will need to begin to self isolate.

Employing seasonal workers from overseas

Follow this guidance if you’re a grower, labour provider or agency bringing workers from overseas to work on farms in England.

You must make sure that workers have documentary evidence to confirm that they are travelling to your farm to carry out seasonal agricultural work. Workers must have these documents before they travel.

Within 2 hours of workers arriving at the farm, you should give them:

clear instructions about their working and living arrangements

industry guidance on social distancing

You should ask workers to give written confirmation that they have received and understood this information. For the first 14 days, you should put workers into groups and strictly limit contact with others outside of those groups.

The size of these groups will depend on the practicalities of self-isolating groups of workers on your farm should they subsequently develop disease. The group should be made up of workers arriving on the farm within 24 hours of each other.

When working, ensure that your operations follow:

If anyone in the group develops coronavirus symptoms, follow guidance on what to do if an individual gets coronavirus symptoms.

At the end of 14 days self-isolation on farm

After 14 days of arrival, if no-one in the group tests positive or has any coronavirus symptoms, or 14 days after the group is isolated due to a positive test, employers should ensure that workers are aware of: