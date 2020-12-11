Report a COVID-19 test result
Use this service to report your result to the NHS after using a coronavirus (COVID-19) lateral flow test kit.
A lateral flow test is a coronavirus test you do yourself. It shows you the result on a handheld device that comes with the test.
Report the result:
- every time you use a lateral flow test kit
- as soon as possible after you get the result
You cannot report a result after more than 24 hours.
Before you start
To use this service, you need:
- the barcode on the test strip or the ID number printed under it (the test strip is the part of the kit that shows your result)
- a mobile phone number so you can receive a text you to confirm your result has been received
Report by phone
You can also report your test result by calling the phone number in your test kit’s instructions.
Why you should report your results
Reporting results helps to:
- reduce infection rates in your community
- protect people at higher risk of infection
- prevent and reduce the spread of the virus
- find out if you’re infectious (you may not have symptoms)
Self-isolation
You and your household may need to self-isolate depending on your result.
Get advice about how to self-isolate.