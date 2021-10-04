Red list of countries and territories

South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe moved onto the red list at 12.00 midday Friday 26 November. There is a ban on all direct commercial and private flights from these countries from 12.00 midday Friday 26 November to 4am Sunday 28 November. If you arrive in England between midday 26 November and 4am 28 November If you have been in any of these countries and arrive in England between midday on Friday 26 November and 4am Sunday 28 November, you must quarantine at home or at alternative appropriate accommodation. On arrival in the UK you must go immediately to a place where you can quarantine for 10 days, or the duration of your stay in the UK , whichever is shorter. Quarantine applies to you and your household, or whoever you are staying with. NHS Test and Trace services will contact you to issue your free COVID-19 PCR tests to be taken on day 2 and day 8. Passenger locator form – before 28 November only When you complete your passenger locator form you should: enter the address where you will be quarantining instead of a hotel address

enter 9911529 in the Invoice Number field If you have completed a passenger locator form before the country moved to the red list, you need to complete another form. If you arrive in England after 4am 28 November If you have been in any of these countries and arrive in England after 4am Sunday 28 November, you must quarantine in a managed hotel. You must book a quarantine hotel package, including 2 COVID-19 tests, before you arrive in England. Read about the latest changes to the red list. You can sign up for an email alert to be notified if this page is updated.

This page tells you what you must do before you travel to England and after you arrive, if you have been in a red list country or territory in the 10 days before you arrive.

If you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the 10 days before you arrive in England, you will only be allowed to enter the UK if you either:

are a British or Irish National

have residence rights in the UK

If you live in England, you should not travel to countries or territories on the red list.

There are different rules for entering England if you have not been in a red list country or territory.

Before you travel to England - red list rules

Before you travel to England you must:

take a COVID-19 test – you must take the test in the 3 days before you travel to England

book a quarantine hotel package, including 2 COVID-19 tests

complete a passenger locator form

You must do this even if you are fully vaccinated.

Read more about taking a COVID-19 test before you travel to England.

When you arrive in England - red list rules

When you arrive in England you must quarantine in a managed hotel, and take 2 COVID-19 tests.

You must do this even if you are fully vaccinated.

Travelling with children - red list rules

Children aged 11 to 17 must take a COVID-19 test in the 3 days before travel to England.

On arrival in England children aged 5 to 17 must quarantine in a managed hotel for 10 full days and take 2 COVID-19 tests.

Children aged 4 or under do not have to take any travel tests but must enter managed quarantine.

Red list of countries and territories

Red list Upcoming changes to the red list Botswana Moved onto the red list at 12.00 midday Friday 26 November. Eswatini Moved onto the red list at 12.00 midday Friday 26 November. Lesotho Moved onto the red list at 12.00 midday Friday 26 November. Namibia Moved onto the red list at 12.00 midday Friday 26 November. South Africa Moved onto the red list at 12.00 midday Friday 26 November. Zimbabwe Moved onto the red list at 12.00 midday Friday 26 November.

Transiting through a red list country on your way to England

If you make a transit stop in a red list country on your way to England, you may need to follow the red list rules when you arrive.

A transit stop is a stop where passengers can get on or off the transport in which you are travelling. It can apply to ships, trains or aeroplanes.

Whether you need to follow red list rules as a result of your transit stop in a red list country depends on what happens during the stop.

Air passengers

You need to follow red list rules when you arrive in England if you pass border control at the airport during your transit stop.

Ship passengers

You need to follow red list rules when you arrive in England if, during your transit stop, either:

you disembark from the ship

other passengers disembark then re-board the ship

new passengers get onto the ship

Train passengers

You need to follow red list rules when you arrive in England if you get off the train in a red list country, for example to switch trains.

Private vehicles or coaches travelling through red list countries or territories

If you are travelling to England in a private vehicle, the rules of the countries and territories you drive through apply. If you drive through a red list country, then you must follow the red list rules when you arrive in England.

This applies whether you stop in the country or territory or not. You need to record the countries and territories you drive through on your passenger locator form.

Medical, compassionate and work-related exemptions

Some people are exempt from red list restrictions for medical or compassionate reasons, or because of the job they do.

Read about:

The risk posed by individual countries and territories is monitored continuously and the red list is reviewed every 3 weeks. Countries and territories can be added to the list or taken off it more frequently if conditions change.

Sign up for an email alert to be notified when this page is updated.