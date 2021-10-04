Approved COVID-19 vaccines and countries and territories with approved proof of vaccination

Akrotiri and Dhekelia Vaccine certificate.

Albania Vaccine certificate.

From 4am 22 November: EU DCC , EU DCC equivalent or vaccine certificate.

Andorra EU DCC . You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.

Angola Vaccine certificate.

Anguilla Vaccine certificate.

Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory Vaccine certificate.

Antigua and Barbuda Vaccine certificate.

Argentina Vaccine certificate.

Armenia Vaccine certificate.

Australia Vaccine certificate.

Austria EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Azerbaijan Vaccine certificate.

The Bahamas Vaccine certificate.

Bahrain Vaccine certificate.

Bangladesh Vaccine certificate.

Barbados Vaccine certificate.

Belarus Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.

Belgium EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Belize Vaccine certificate.

Bermuda Vaccine certificate.

Bolivia Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.

Bosnia and Herzegovina Vaccine certificate.

Botswana Vaccine certificate.

Brazil Vaccine certificate.

British Indian Ocean Territory Vaccine certificate.

British Virgin Islands Vaccine certificate.

Brunei Vaccine certificate.

Bulgaria EU DCC . You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.

Cambodia Vaccine certificate.

Canada Vaccine certificate.

Cayman Islands Vaccine certificate.

Chile Vaccine certificate.

Colombia Vaccine certificate.

Costa Rica Vaccine certificate.

Croatia EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Cyprus EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Czech Republic (Czechia) EU DCC . You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.

Democratic Republic of the Congo Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.

Denmark (except Faroe Islands) EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Djibouti Vaccine certificate.

Dominica Vaccine certificate.

Dominican Republic Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.

Ecuador Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.

Egypt Vaccine certificate.

Estonia EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Eswatini Vaccine certificate.

Falkland Islands Vaccine certificate.

The Faroe Islands Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

Proof of vaccination status will be via EU DCC equivalent.

Finland EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

France EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Georgia Vaccine certificate.

Germany EU DCC . You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.

Ghana Vaccine certificate.

Gibraltar Vaccine certificate.

Greece EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Grenada Vaccine certificate.

Guernsey Vaccine certificate.

Guyana Vaccine certificate.

Honduras Vaccine certificate.

Hong Kong Vaccine certificate.

Hungary EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Iceland EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

India Vaccine certificate.

Indonesia Vaccine certificate.

Ireland EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Isle of Man Vaccine certificate.

Israel Vaccine certificate.

Italy EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Jamaica Vaccine certificate.

Japan Vaccine certificate.

Jersey Vaccine certificate (COVID status certificate).

Jordan Vaccine certificate.

Kenya Vaccine certificate.

Kosovo Vaccine certificate.

Kuwait Vaccine certificate.

Laos Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.

Latvia EU DCC . You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.

Lebanon Vaccine certificate.

Lesotho Vaccine certificate.

Libya Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.

Liechtenstein EU DCC . You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.

Lithuania EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Luxembourg EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Madagascar Vaccine certificate.

Malawi Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.

Malaysia Vaccine certificate.

Maldives Vaccine certificate.

Malta EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Mauritius Vaccine certificate.

Moldova Vaccine certificate.

Monaco EU DCC . You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.

Mongolia Vaccine certificate.

Montenegro Vaccine certificate.

Montserrat Vaccine certificate.

Morocco EU DCC , EU DCC equivalent or vaccine certificate. You can use the EU DCC to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Mozambique Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.

Namibia Vaccine certificate.

Nepal Vaccine certificate.

Netherlands EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

New Zealand Vaccine certificate.

Nigeria Vaccine certificate.

North Macedonia Vaccine certificate.

Norway EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Oman Vaccine certificate.

Pakistan Vaccine certificate.

The Occupied Palestinian Territories Vaccine certificate.

Panama Vaccine certificate.

Peru Vaccine certificate.

Philippines Vaccine certificate.

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands Vaccine certificate.

Poland EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Portugal EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Qatar Vaccine certificate.

Romania EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Rwanda Vaccine certificate.

Samoa Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.

San Marino EU DCC . You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.

Saudi Arabia Vaccine certificate.

Senegal Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.

Serbia Vaccine certificate.

Seychelles Vaccine certificate.

Sierra Leone Vaccine certificate.

Singapore Vaccine certificate.

Slovakia EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Slovenia EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

South Africa Vaccine certificate.

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands Vaccine certificate.

South Korea Vaccine certificate.

Spain EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Sri Lanka Vaccine certificate.

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Vaccine certificate.

St Kitts and Nevis Vaccine certificate.

St Lucia Vaccine certificate.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Vaccine certificate.

Suriname Vaccine certificate.

Sweden EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Switzerland EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Taiwan Vaccine certificate.

Tanzania Vaccine certificate.

Thailand Vaccine certificate.

Trinidad and Tobago Vaccine certificate.

Tunisia Vaccine certificate.

Turkey Vaccine certificate.

Turks and Caicos Islands Vaccine certificate.

Uganda Vaccine certificate.

Ukraine EU DCC , EU DCC equivalent or vaccine certificate. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.

United Arab Emirates ( UAE ) Vaccine certificate.

Uruguay Vaccine certificate.

USA CDC card showing you’ve had a full course of an FDA -approved vaccine in the USA plus proof that you are a resident of the USA .

From 22 November

Proof of US residence will no longer required.

As well as the CDC card, you will be able to use these proofs of vaccination:

- California Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record

- New York State Excelsior Pass Plus

- Washington State WA Verify Pass

Vanuatu Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.

Vatican City EU DCC . You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

Vietnam Vaccine certificate.

Zambia Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK .

Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.