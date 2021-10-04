Approved COVID-19 vaccines and countries and territories with approved proof of vaccination
Approved vaccines and list of countries and territories with approved COVID-19 proof of vaccination for travel to England.
Applies to England
What you need to do when you travel to England depends on whether you qualify as fully vaccinated or not.
To qualify under the fully vaccinated rules for travel to England, you must have proof of full vaccination with a full course of an approved vaccine. The proof must have been issued by either:
- the UK or UK overseas vaccination programme
- the United Nations vaccine programme for staff and volunteers
- one of the countries or territories listed below
You can still travel to England if you do not qualify as fully vaccinated but you must follow different rules.
There are also different rules if you have been in a red list country or territory in the last 10 days and you may not be allowed to enter England.
Approved vaccines
You must have had a complete course of one of the following vaccines at least 14 days before you arrive in England:
- Oxford/AstraZeneca
- Pfizer BioNTech
- Moderna
- Janssen
and from 4am 22 November, World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) vaccines:
- Sinovac-CoronaVac
- Sinopharm Beijing
- Covaxin
The day you have your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.
Formulations of these vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, also qualify as approved vaccines.
2 dose vaccines
If you were vaccinated with a 2 dose vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, or a combination of them), you must have had both doses to be considered fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
This applies in all cases, even if you’ve recently recovered from COVID-19 and have natural immunity.
Those who have had COVID-19 and have only had one dose of a 2 dose vaccine must follow the rules for unvaccinated arrivals.
Where 2 doses of a vaccine are required for a full course, you can:
- mix 2 different types of vaccine from the above list, for example Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna
- have the 2 vaccinations under 2 different approved programmes, for example Australia and Japan, UK and USA, France and Canada
Single dose vaccines
If you had an approved one dose vaccine (the Janssen vaccine), you are fully vaccinated.
Proof of vaccination
You must be able to prove that you’ve been fully vaccinated under a vaccination programme with approved proof of certification.
If you live in England, you can prove your vaccination status using the NHS COVID Pass.
If you were vaccinated in another country or territory, the table below gives examples of what you can use as proof of vaccination.
Vaccine certificates only
If the table below says you can use a ‘Vaccine certificate’ as proof of vaccination, the following rules apply. The vaccine certificate must be issued by a national or state-level public health authority, be in English, French or Spanish, and include as a minimum:
- your forename and surname(s)
- your date of birth
- vaccine brand and manufacturer
- date of vaccination for every dose
- country or territory of vaccination and/or certificate issuer
Verify your vaccination status in the passenger locator form
You can verify your vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form if you are using either:
- the NHS COVID Pass
- the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EU DCC)
You should have your vaccine certificate available in case you are asked to show it.
The table below shows the countries and territories where you can use your EU DCC to verify your proof of vaccination on the passenger locator form. You can only do this if you are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
Countries with an approved proof of vaccination and examples of proof required
List of countries and territories with approved proof of vaccination for travel to England and examples of proof of vaccination.
If you have proof of vaccination from a country or territory that is not on this list, or with a vaccine that is not listed, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated.
|Country or territory
|Examples of proof of vaccination status and whether you can verify this on the UK passenger locator form
|Akrotiri and Dhekelia
|Vaccine certificate.
|Albania
|Vaccine certificate.
From 4am 22 November: EU DCC, EU DCC equivalent or vaccine certificate.
|Andorra
|EU DCC. You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.
|Angola
|Vaccine certificate.
|Anguilla
|Vaccine certificate.
|Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory
|Vaccine certificate.
|Antigua and Barbuda
|Vaccine certificate.
|Argentina
|Vaccine certificate.
|Armenia
|Vaccine certificate.
From 4am 22 November: EU DCC, EU DCC equivalent or vaccine certificate.
|Australia
|Vaccine certificate.
|Austria
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Azerbaijan
|Vaccine certificate.
|The Bahamas
|Vaccine certificate.
|Bahrain
|Vaccine certificate.
|Bangladesh
|Vaccine certificate.
|Barbados
|Vaccine certificate.
|Belarus
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.
|Belgium
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Belize
|Vaccine certificate.
|Bermuda
|Vaccine certificate.
|Bolivia
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Vaccine certificate.
|Botswana
|Vaccine certificate.
|Brazil
|Vaccine certificate.
|British Indian Ocean Territory
|Vaccine certificate.
|British Virgin Islands
|Vaccine certificate.
|Brunei
|Vaccine certificate.
|Bulgaria
|EU DCC. You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.
|Cambodia
|Vaccine certificate.
|Canada
|Vaccine certificate.
|Cayman Islands
|Vaccine certificate.
|Chile
|Vaccine certificate.
|Colombia
|Vaccine certificate.
|Costa Rica
|Vaccine certificate.
|Croatia
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Cyprus
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Czech Republic (Czechia)
|EU DCC. You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.
|Denmark (except Faroe Islands)
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Djibouti
|Vaccine certificate.
|Dominica
|Vaccine certificate.
|Dominican Republic
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.
|Ecuador
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.
|Egypt
|Vaccine certificate.
|Estonia
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Eswatini
|Vaccine certificate.
|Falkland Islands
|Vaccine certificate.
|The Faroe Islands
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via EU DCC equivalent.
|Finland
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|France
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Georgia
|Vaccine certificate.
|Germany
|EU DCC. You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.
|Ghana
|Vaccine certificate.
|Gibraltar
|Vaccine certificate.
|Greece
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Grenada
|Vaccine certificate.
|Guernsey
|Vaccine certificate.
|Guyana
|Vaccine certificate.
|Honduras
|Vaccine certificate.
|Hong Kong
|Vaccine certificate.
|Hungary
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Iceland
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|India
|Vaccine certificate.
|Indonesia
|Vaccine certificate.
|Ireland
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Isle of Man
|Vaccine certificate.
|Israel
|Vaccine certificate.
From 4am 22 November: EU DCC, EU DCC equivalent or vaccine certificate.
|Italy
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Jamaica
|Vaccine certificate.
|Japan
|Vaccine certificate.
|Jersey
|Vaccine certificate (COVID status certificate).
|Jordan
|Vaccine certificate.
|Kenya
|Vaccine certificate.
|Kosovo
|Vaccine certificate.
|Kuwait
|Vaccine certificate.
|Laos
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.
|Latvia
|EU DCC. You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.
|Lebanon
|Vaccine certificate.
|Lesotho
|Vaccine certificate.
|Libya
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.
|Liechtenstein
|EU DCC. You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.
|Lithuania
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Luxembourg
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Madagascar
|Vaccine certificate.
|Malawi
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.
|Malaysia
|Vaccine certificate.
|Maldives
|Vaccine certificate.
|Malta
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Mauritius
|Vaccine certificate.
|Moldova
|Vaccine certificate.
|Monaco
|EU DCC. You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.
|Mongolia
|Vaccine certificate.
|Montenegro
|Vaccine certificate.
|Montserrat
|Vaccine certificate.
|Morocco
|EU DCC, EU DCC equivalent or vaccine certificate. You can use the EU DCC to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Mozambique
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.
|Namibia
|Vaccine certificate.
|Nepal
|Vaccine certificate.
|Netherlands
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|New Zealand
|Vaccine certificate.
|Nigeria
|Vaccine certificate.
|North Macedonia
|Vaccine certificate.
From 4am 22 November: EU DCC, EU DCC equivalent or vaccine certificate.
|Norway
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Oman
|Vaccine certificate.
|Pakistan
|Vaccine certificate.
|The Occupied Palestinian Territories
|Vaccine certificate.
|Panama
|Vaccine certificate.
From 4am 22 November: EU DCC, EU DCC equivalent or vaccine certificate.
|Peru
|Vaccine certificate.
|Philippines
|Vaccine certificate.
|Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
|Vaccine certificate.
|Poland
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Portugal
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Qatar
|Vaccine certificate.
|Romania
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Rwanda
|Vaccine certificate.
|Samoa
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.
|San Marino
|EU DCC. You can use the EU DCC to prove your vaccination status. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.
|Saudi Arabia
|Vaccine certificate.
|Senegal
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.
|Serbia
|Vaccine certificate.
|Seychelles
|Vaccine certificate.
|Sierra Leone
|Vaccine certificate.
|Singapore
|Vaccine certificate.
|Slovakia
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Slovenia
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|South Africa
|Vaccine certificate.
|South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
|Vaccine certificate.
|South Korea
|Vaccine certificate.
|Spain
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Sri Lanka
|Vaccine certificate.
|St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
|Vaccine certificate.
|St Kitts and Nevis
|Vaccine certificate.
|St Lucia
|Vaccine certificate.
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|Vaccine certificate.
|Suriname
|Vaccine certificate.
|Sweden
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Switzerland
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Taiwan
|Vaccine certificate.
|Tanzania
|Vaccine certificate.
|Thailand
|Vaccine certificate.
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Vaccine certificate.
|Tunisia
|Vaccine certificate.
|Turkey
|Vaccine certificate.
From 4am 22 November: EU DCC, EU DCC equivalent or vaccine certificate.
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|Vaccine certificate.
|Uganda
|Vaccine certificate.
|Ukraine
|EU DCC, EU DCC equivalent or vaccine certificate. You cannot currently use your EU DCC to verify your vaccination status via the UK passenger locator form.
|United Arab Emirates (UAE)
|Vaccine certificate.
|Uruguay
|Vaccine certificate.
|USA
|
CDC card showing you’ve had a full course of an FDA-approved vaccine in the USA plus proof that you are a resident of the USA.
From 22 November
Proof of US residence will no longer required.
As well as the CDC card, you will be able to use these proofs of vaccination:
- California Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record
- New York State Excelsior Pass Plus
- Washington State WA Verify Pass
|Vanuatu
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.
|Vatican City
|EU DCC. You can use this to add proof of vaccination status in the UK passenger locator form. You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.
|Vietnam
|Vaccine certificate.
|Zambia
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.
|Zimbabwe
|Will be added to this list 4am, 22 November. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow the rules for people who do not qualify as fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.
Proof of vaccination status will be via vaccine certificate.
Red list countries and territories
If you have been in a red list country in the 10 days before you arrive in England the red list rules apply, even if you qualify as fully vaccinated.
Check separate guidance on the red list rules.
Travel to England testing and quarantine rules
Check what COVID-19 tests you need to take and the quarantine rules for travel to England.
