Get a free NHS test today to check if you have coronavirus

You can have a swab test to check if you have coronavirus (COVID-19) now. You can choose to take the test:

at a test site near you today and get your result tomorrow

with a home test kit

There is another test, the antibody test to check if you’ve had coronavirus. This is not widely available yet.

Who can get a test

You can get a test:

for yourself, if you have coronavirus symptoms now (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste)

for someone you live with, if they have symptoms

if you live in England and have been told to have a test before you go into hospital, for example, for surgery

if you live in Leicester, Luton, Pendle, or Blackburn with Darwen local councils, where there are coronavirus outbreaks

This service is for people of all ages in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

When to get a test

If you have coronavirus symptoms, you need to get a test done as soon as possible. You need to get the test done in the first 5 days of having symptoms.

Book a visit to a test site to have the test today. Or order a home test kit if you cannot get to a test site.

On days 1 to 4, you can get tested at a site or at home. If you’re ordering a home test kit on day 4, do so by 3pm.

On day 5, you need to go to a test site. It’s too late to order a home test kit.

Get help applying

If you have problems using the online service, call:

119 if you’re in England, Wales or Northern Ireland

0300 303 2713 if you’re in Scotland

Lines are open 7am to 11pm.

If you’re getting a test because you have symptoms, you and anyone you live with must self-isolate until you get your result. This also applies to anyone in your support bubble (where someone who lives alone - or just with their children - can meet people from 1 other household).

What the test involves

The test involves taking a swab of the inside of your nose and the back of your throat, using a long cotton bud.

You can do the swab yourself (if you are aged 12 or over) or someone can do it for you. Parents or guardians have to swab test children aged 11 or under.

Getting a test for someone else

If other people you live with have symptoms, you can order tests for up to 3 of them.

If you’re applying for someone who’s 13 or over, check that they’re happy for you to get a test for them.

If you need medical advice about your symptoms

Get help at:

Call 999 if you feel very unwell or think there’s something seriously wrong.