Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: programme summaries for Africa 2018 to 2019

This page includes summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in the Africa region.

Published 15 November 2018
Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Department for International Development, Home Office, Ministry of Defence, Crown Prosecution Service, and National Crime Agency

Africa: peace and security (APS) programme

ODT, 16.3KB

East Africa: crime and justice programme

ODT, 15.8KB

East Africa: migration programme

ODT, 16.3KB

East Africa: preventing violent extremism

ODT, 12.7KB

East Africa: security

ODT, 12.9KB

Great Lakes programme

ODT, 15.4KB

Niger: delta and maritime security and stability programme

ODT, 18.2KB

Nigeria: countering organised crime and corruption

ODT, 12.5KB

North East Nigeria: security and conflict and stabilisation programme

ODT, 13.3KB

Nigeria: security and justice reform programme

ODT, 13.9KB

Sahel: defence and security

ODT, 13.8KB

Sahel: stabilisation

ODT, 14.7KB

Sierra Leone and neighbouring countries: strengthening security and resilience

ODT, 19.1KB

Somalia: counter extremism programme

ODT, 12.8KB

Somalia: human rights and vulnerable persons’ programme

ODT, 14.5KB

Somalia: security sector reform

ODT, 22KB

Somaliland (Somalia) programme

ODT, 15.5KB

Somalia: stabilisation programme

ODT, 15.5KB

South Sudan: conflict reduction

ODT, 15KB

Sudan: conflict reduction and stabilisation

ODT, 13.7KB

Sudan: improving international security standards in the defence sector

ODT, 12.6KB

Programme summaries give an overview of each Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes at beginning of each financial year. They explain what support the CSSF is providing and why it is needed, stating:

  • where the programme is working
  • what it is trying to achieve
  • the budget
  • the programme length

They break down programme activity into individual components or projects, with details of the lead UK government department and the organisations that are implementing the programme. View further detail on the programme summary form.

Due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work it is not possible to publish details of all programme spend. This is to protect national security and to protect the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments. Regional and thematic boards decide what can be published and apply similar criteria to that set out in Freedom of Information legislation.

Find out more about the work of the CSSF.

