This guidance provides an overview of work by the CSSF to reduce the risk of instability in countries where the UK has important interests.
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund supported countries 2017 to 2018
Details
The UK’s security and wider international interests are directly impacted where other countries are at risk of conflict or instability. The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) supports work to reduce that risk in these countries where the UK has key interests. Through the CSSF, the UK and our international partners are more secure.
Read the 2016 to 2017 annual report.
See also our:
