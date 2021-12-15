Conflict Stability and Security Fund annual report 2020 to 2021
This annual report for the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) for 2020 to 2021 explains the impact of CSSF programmes.
Documents
Details
The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) annual report for 2020 to 2021 outlines how the Fund is contributing to the delivery of National Security Council priorities. The report outlines how the Fund adapted to and tackled challenges caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. It explains further improvements made on monitoring and evaluating results to ensure value for money, including introducing new fund level outcomes:
- conflict and instability
- state threats
- transnational threats
- women, peace and security
This report highlights the clear and impactful results that CSSF programmes are delivering against these fund outcomes, including:
- facilitating reconciliation meetings in Somalia between communities and government in areas liberated from al-Shabaab
- countering hostile state disinformation in Ukraine through media education programmes
- helping British Virgin Islands police to combat the narcotics trade
- providing support to women’s rights organisations in Syria to survive during a funding crisis