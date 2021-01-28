Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual report 2019 to 2020

The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund’s Annual Report for 2019 to 2020 outlines how the Fund works towards both its National Security and UK Aid objectives, and towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

This report highlights the real impact and results CSSF programmes are contributing to, including:

peacekeeping in Sudan where the UK deployed 300 personnel

improving access to justice for survivors of conflict-related sexual violence in Bosnia and Herzegovina

mapping over 250 bullets and 950 casings linked to incidents in Overseas Territories and supporting the prosecution of six offenders for firearms offences

support to Colombian security and justice agencies to tackle environmental crime and promote sustainable forest livelihoods and enterprises

The CSSF spends both Official Development Assistance (ODA) and non-ODA funding, and spent £1,234 million in the 2019 to 2020 financial year.