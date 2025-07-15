Official statistics announcement

Universal Credit Statistics, 29 April 2013 to 14 May 2026

Statistics for the number of people on Universal Credit by geography, age, conditionality regime, duration, employment and ethnicity (including by conditionality).

From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Published
15 July 2025
Last updated
17 March 2026
Release date:
9 June 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 9 June 2026 9:30am