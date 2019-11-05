Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: programme summaries for South, Southeast Asia and Afghanistan 2019 to 2020

Programme summaries give an overview of each Conflict, Stability and Security Fund ( CSSF ) programmes at beginning of each financial year. They explain what support the CSSF is providing and why it is needed, stating:

where the programme is working

what it is trying to achieve

the budget

the programme length

They break down programme activity into individual components or projects, with details of the lead UK government department and the organisations that are implementing the programme. View further detail on the programme summary form.