Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: programme summaries for South, Southeast Asia and Afghanistan 2019 to 2020

This page includes summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in the South Asia region.

Published 5 November 2019
Department for International Development, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Home Office, Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, Ministry of Defence, Crown Prosecution Service, and National Crime Agency

Afghan National Army Trust Fund (ANATF) programme

Afghanistan demining programme

Afghan National Defence Security Force Professionalisation (ANDSF) professionalisation and UK influence

Afghanistan: Security Sector and Peace-building Support (SSPS) programme

UK support to the Afghanistan peace process programme

Myanmar programme

Nepal peace building programme

Pakistan: Consolidating Democracy in Pakistan (CDIP) programme

Pakistan: rule of law programme

Sri Lanka: delivering increased stability and reducing the risk of a return to conflict

Programme summaries give an overview of each Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes at beginning of each financial year. They explain what support the CSSF is providing and why it is needed, stating:

  • where the programme is working
  • what it is trying to achieve
  • the budget
  • the programme length

They break down programme activity into individual components or projects, with details of the lead UK government department and the organisations that are implementing the programme. View further detail on the programme summary form.

Due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work it is not possible to publish details of all programme spend. This is to protect national security and to protect the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments. Regional and thematic boards decide what can be published and apply similar criteria to that set out in Freedom of Information legislation.

Find out more about the work of the CSSF.

