Policy paper

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: programme summaries for Overseas Territories 2019 to 2020

This page includes summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in the Overseas Territories.

Published 6 November 2019
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Ministry of Defence, Conflict, Stability and Security Fund, Department of Health and Social Care, UK Hydrographic Office, Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Crown Prosecution Service, National Crime Agency, and Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service

Documents

Anguilla programme

ODT, 17.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Ascension Island programme (ASIP)

ODT, 15.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

British Virgin Island Territory programme (BVITP)

ODT, 17.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Overseas Territories: justice, security and governance

ODT, 21.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Overseas Territories: Maritime Governance and Environment (MGE)

ODT, 16.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Programme summaries give an overview of each Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes at beginning of each financial year. They explain what support the CSSF is providing and why it is needed, stating:

  • where the programme is working
  • what it is trying to achieve
  • the budget
  • the programme length

They break down programme activity into individual components or projects, with details of the lead UK government department and the organisations that are implementing the programme. View further detail on the programme summary form.

Due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work it is not possible to publish details of all programme spend. This is to protect national security and to protect the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments. Regional and thematic boards decide what can be published and apply similar criteria to that set out in Freedom of Information legislation.

Find out more about the work of the CSSF.

Published 6 November 2019

Related content