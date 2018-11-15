Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: programme summaries for Middle East and North Africa 2018 to 2019

Programme summaries give an overview of each Conflict, Stability and Security Fund ( CSSF ) programmes at beginning of each financial year. They explain what support the CSSF is providing and why it is needed, stating:

where the programme is working

what it is trying to achieve

the budget

the programme length

They break down programme activity into individual components or projects, with details of the lead UK government department and the organisations that are implementing the programme. View further detail on the programme summary form.

Due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF ’s work it is not possible to publish details of all programme spend. This is to protect national security and to protect the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments. Regional and thematic boards decide what can be published and apply similar criteria to that set out in Freedom of Information legislation.