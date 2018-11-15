Policy paper

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: programme summaries for Middle East and North Africa 2018 to 2019

This page includes summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Published 15 November 2018
Algeria programme

Egypt programme

Iraq: governance and resilience programme

Iraq: security, justice and reconciliation programme

Jordan CSSF: defence and borders programme

Jordan: economic sustainability programme

Jordan CSSF: internal security programme

Jordan CSSF: political stability programme

Lebanon CSSF: community stability programme

Lebanon CSSF: security programme

Libya programme

Middle East Peace Process (MEPP)

Morocco CSSF programme

North Africa: regional cooperation fund

North Africa: technical assistance facility (TAF)

Syria: community support in North-Western Syria

Syria: support for Southern Syria de-escalation area (DEA)

Syria: support to a political process

Tunisia CSSF programme

Yemen CSSF progamme

Details

Programme summaries give an overview of each Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes at beginning of each financial year. They explain what support the CSSF is providing and why it is needed, stating:

  • where the programme is working
  • what it is trying to achieve
  • the budget
  • the programme length

They break down programme activity into individual components or projects, with details of the lead UK government department and the organisations that are implementing the programme. View further detail on the programme summary form.

Due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work it is not possible to publish details of all programme spend. This is to protect national security and to protect the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments. Regional and thematic boards decide what can be published and apply similar criteria to that set out in Freedom of Information legislation.

Find out more about the work of the CSSF.

