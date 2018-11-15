Policy paper

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: multilateral and migration programme summaries 2018 to 2019

This page includes summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund multilateral and migration programmes.

Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Home Office, Ministry of Justice, Border Force, Cabinet Office, Department for International Development, Ministry of Defence, Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Crown Prosecution Service, and National Crime Agency

Border force cutters programme

ODT, 12.7KB

Championing our values CSSF programme

ODT, 17.2KB

Migration: eastern route programme

ODT, 18KB

Multilateral strategy peacebuilding CSSF programme

ODT, 16.9KB

Multilateral strategy peacekeeping CSSF programme

ODT, 16.2KB

Organised immigration crime taskforce (Project INVIGOR)

ODT, 12.8KB

Reintegration and support for returnees programme

ODT, 13.2KB

Security capacity building CSSF programme

ODT, 18.6KB

Details

Programme summaries give an overview of each Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programmes at beginning of each financial year. They explain what support the CSSF is providing and why it is needed, stating:

  • where the programme is working
  • what it is trying to achieve
  • the budget
  • the programme length

They break down programme activity into individual components or projects, with details of the lead UK government department and the organisations that are implementing the programme. View further detail on the programme summary form.

Due to the highly sensitive nature of some of the CSSF’s work it is not possible to publish details of all programme spend. This is to protect national security and to protect the safety and security of beneficiaries, partners and partner governments. Regional and thematic boards decide what can be published and apply similar criteria to that set out in Freedom of Information legislation.

Find out more about the work of the CSSF.

