Healthcare for UK nationals living in Iceland

This guidance will be updated if anything changes to how you get state healthcare in Iceland. Sign up for email alerts

This information is about living in Iceland. There’s different guidance if you’re visiting Iceland.

If you live in Iceland or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Iceland will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in Iceland depending on your circumstances.

The healthcare system in Iceland is state-funded. If you’re a UK national, you can apply for state health insurance as soon as you’re a registered resident.

Healthcare in Iceland is not completely free. Healthcare costs are covered by the state (through the Icelandic Health Insurance fund) and through patient contributions.

Patient contributions are capped each month. Once you’ve spent a certain amount, your state healthcare is free for the rest of the month.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Icelandic healthcare system in one of these ways:

registering as a legal resident in Iceland and applying for state health insurance

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

) for temporary stays registering a UK-issued S1 with the Icelandic health insurance system

The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as an Icelandic citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in Iceland

You must register as a resident if you’re living in Iceland for more than 3 months.

The Icelandic healthcare system is state funded. If you’re a UK national, you can apply for Icelandic state health insurance as soon as you’re a registered resident.

You need to pay patient contributions directly towards the cost of your healthcare. The rest is paid for by the state through the Icelandic Health Insurance fund.

There’s a limit to how much you have to pay for your healthcare in Iceland. The maximum amount you’ll pay depends on:

your age

whether you have a disability

how often you need to get medicine

Dental care is not covered by Icelandic Health Insurance. Children’s dental care is free under the Icelandic Dental Association, apart from an annual appointment charge.

If you live in Iceland or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Iceland will stay the same from 1 January 2021 for as long as you remain resident.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in Iceland on the same basis as a Icelandic resident

still be entitled to a Icelandic EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register for healthcare

You first need to register as a resident in Iceland. You’ll receive an ID number once you’ve registered.

If you’re moving to Iceland from the UK, you can apply for Icelandic state healthcare insurance to start as soon as you’re a registered resident.

Fill out an application for Icelandic health insurance form and send it to international@sjukra.is. Or post the form to:

Icelandic Health Insurance

International department

Vínlandsleið 16

113 Reykjavik



You may need to show proof that you’ve paid national insurance contributions in the UK.

Once you’re registered for Icelandic health insurance, you need to give your ID number each time you receive healthcare to prove that you’re covered.

How much you’ll pay

State healthcare in Iceland is not completely free. You may have to pay some of the cost when you receive treatment.

See how much you’ll pay for health services each year in Iceland

The following healthcare services are free in Iceland:

visits to healthcare clinics if you’re over 67 years old or disabled

inpatient hospital care and treatment

maternity care

all healthcare services for children with a GP referral

Iceland Health Insurance sets the maximum payment limits on how much you’ll have to pay each month on healthcare services. This amount is lower if you’re a child, over 67 years old or disabled.

Once you’ve paid that amount, your healthcare will be free for the rest of that month.

How much you’ll pay for medicine depends on how much medicine you need each year. The more medicine you need, in general, the less you’ll pay for it. If you’ve spent over a certain amount, your GP can apply for you to get free medicine for the rest of the year.

Dental care is not covered by Iceland Health Insurance for most people.

Children’s dental care is free if they register with a family dentist. There’s an annual check-up charge of 2,500 Icelandic krona.

If your UK employer has sent you to Iceland temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access Icelandic healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Iceland before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Iceland

There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker. You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Iceland and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it on the Icelandic system.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in Iceland on the same basis as an Icelandic citizen.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in Iceland

You must register your S1 form with Icelandic Health Insurance.

Complete the application for Icelandic health insurance form and send it with your S1 form to:

Icelandic Health Insurance

International department

Vínlandsleið 16

113 Reykjavik



You can also email it to: international@sjukra.is

Once registered, you’ll be entitled to state healthcare on the same basis as an Icelandic citizen.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in Iceland before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Iceland using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in Iceland

If you’re in Iceland on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Iceland.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Iceland. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.