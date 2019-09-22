Healthcare for UK nationals living in Lithuania

This guidance will be updated if anything changes to how you get state healthcare in XXX. Sign up for email alerts.

This information is about living in Lithuania. There’s different guidance if you’re visiting Lithuania.

If you live in Lithuania or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Lithuania will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in Lithuania depending on your circumstances.

Lithuanian residents usually pay into the national health insurance scheme called Privalomasis Sveikatos Draudimas (PSD). Medical care is mostly free for people covered by the scheme.

Healthcare is managed by a Territorial Insurance Fund (TIF) in each of the 5 regions of Lithuania, using funds from PSD.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Lithuanian healthcare system in one of these ways:

registering as a resident and paying into the national health insurance scheme

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

) for temporary stays registering a UK-issued S1 with one of the insurance funds

The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Lithuanian citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in Lithuania

You need to register as a resident before signing up to pay into the national health insurance scheme.

If you’re employed by a Lithuanian employer they will automatically enroll you on to the national health insurance scheme. Your dependants will be covered too.

If you’re self-employed or not working, you need to join the national health insurance scheme directly.

If you live in Lithuania or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Lithuania will stay the same from 1 January 2021 for as long as you remain resident.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in Lithuania on the same basis as a Lithuanian resident

still be entitled to a Lithuanian EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register

Apply for temporary or permanent residency. You’ll need to apply online then visit a Migration Department office. Find out what documents you need.

Sign up to the national health insurance scheme (PSD). Your employer will enrol you and arrange for contributions to come out of your salary.

If you’re self-employed or not working, you need to sign up to pay contributions.

You can choose your GP from a list of health centres in your municipality.

How much you’ll pay

You need to pay the national insurance fund around 508 euros a year or around 42 euros a month.

If you’re employed, this will be taken directly out of your salary.

Healthcare services and treatment are free. You may need to pay towards some prescription medicines.

If your UK employer has sent you to Lithuania temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access Lithuanian healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. This can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Lithuania before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Lithuania

There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Lithuania and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or a frontier worker. You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it on the Lithuanian system.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in Lithuania on the same basis as a Lithuanian citizen.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in Lithuania

You must register your S1 with your nearest Territorial Health Insurance Fund office. You’ll need 2 copies of your S1 form and proof of ID such as a passport.

Once registered, you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Lithuanian citizen.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in Lithuania before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Lithuania using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in Lithuania

If you’re in Lithuania on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Lithuania.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Lithuania. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.