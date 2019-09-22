Healthcare for UK nationals living in Latvia

This guidance will be updated if anything changes to how you get state healthcare in Latvia. Sign up for email alerts

This information is about living in Latvia. There’s different guidance if you’re visiting Latvia.

If you live in Latvia or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Latvia will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in Latvia depending on your circumstances.

State healthcare in Latvia is run by the Latvian National Health Service (Nacionalais veselibas dienests).

State healthcare is not usually free in Latvia. You may need to pay up front to use parts of the healthcare system.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Latvian healthcare system in one of these ways:

being employed or self-employed in Latvia and registering as a temporary resident

private health insurance (it’s common for Latvian employers to offer this)

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

) for temporary stays registering a UK-issued S1 with the Latvian National Health Service

The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Latvian citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in Latvia

You must register as a resident if you’re living in Latvia for more than 3 months.

You can only register as a resident if you’re employed, self-employed or able to support yourself financially.

To begin with you must register as a temporary resident. You can only apply for permanent residency if you’ve been a Latvian resident for 5 years.

If you cannot register as a resident, you are not eligible for Latvian state healthcare. You need to take out private health insurance.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in Latvia on the same basis as a Latvian resident

still be entitled to a Latvian EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register for healthcare

You need to register with a GP (website in Latvian).

Go to the GP practice to register and take your Latvian ID card, which you get when you register as a resident.

Show your ID card when you visit a doctor.

How much you’ll pay

See a list of costs for healthcare services.

If you pay more than around 570 euros a year for healthcare, you do not need to pay anything the following year. Keep all your receipts for healthcare so that you can apply for an exemption certificate from the Latvian National Health Service if you reach the limit.

Children, pregnant women and people on low incomes do not need to pay.

If your UK employer has sent you to Latvia temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access Latvian healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Latvia before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Latvia

There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Latvia and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it on the Latvian system.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in Latvia on the same basis as a Latvian citizen.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in Latvia

You must register your S1 form by contacting the Latvian National Health Service cross border contact point.

You must also show a copy of your S1 form every time you access healthcare to prove that you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Latvian citizen.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in Latvia before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Latvia using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in Latvia

If you’re in Latvia on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Latvia.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Latvia. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.