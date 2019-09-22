Healthcare for UK nationals living in Malta

This guidance will be updated if anything changes to how you get state healthcare in Malta. Sign up for email alerts

This information is about living in Malta. There’s different guidance if you’re visiting Malta.

If you live in Malta or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Malta will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in Malta depending on your circumstances.

If you’re registered for state healthcare in Malta, most services are free. You may have to pay for prescribed medicine.

At the moment, UK nationals can access the Maltese healthcare system for free in one of these ways:

paying social security contributions

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

showing a UK passport if you're staying for up to one month

using an RHA Entitlement Card

registering a UK-issued S1 with the Entitlement Unit in Malta

being exempt from paying social security contributions, for example someone on benefits or with a low income

The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Maltese citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in Malta

You must register as a resident if you’re living in Malta for more than 3 months.

All Maltese residents must have healthcare cover.

You’re entitled to state healthcare as long as you meet the requirements of the Maltese Social Security system.

The Maltese state healthcare system is extensive and covers many services including specialist treatment, inpatient care, prescriptions, antenatal and postnatal care.

There is no appointment system for visiting a GP. When you need treatment, go to the health centre nearest to your home.

If you live in Malta or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Malta will stay the same from 1 January 2021 for as long as you remain resident.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in Malta on the same basis as a Maltese resident

still be entitled to a Maltese EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register

Once you’ve registered as a resident in Malta you can get a social security number from the Department of Social Security or from the District Offices.

If you’re employed or self-employed, you’ll pay social security contributions in Malta. These entitle you to free state healthcare.

If you’re employed, your employer will pay your national insurance contributions for you.

If you’re self-employed, you’ll need to pay your social security contributions directly to the Commissioner of Inland Revenue.

If you are not exempt from paying contributions and do not have an S1 form, you can apply for a Maltese RHA Entitlement Card. This entitles you to free state healthcare in Malta. You will not be covered for everything you’d get if you were paying social security contributions.

You’ll need to show proof that you’re eligible for state healthcare services each time you go to your health centre. This can be either:

a copy of your last payslip or residence card if you’re employed or self-employed

your Certificate of Entitlement

your RHA card

your EHIC

You do not need to register with a GP in Malta.

How much you’ll pay

If you’re employed, your contributions are usually 10% of your salary before tax. Your employer pays a further 10% contribution.

If you’re self-employed, your contributions are around 15% of your taxable income.

Most state healthcare services in Malta are free.

Prescribed medicine is free when you’re a hospital inpatient and for 3 days after you’re discharged. After that, you pay for prescriptions. How much you pay depends on the medicine and is set by the Maltese government.

If you have a low income or chronic illness, you may be able to get either a ‘pink form’ or ‘yellow card’. These entitle you to free prescriptions.

Dental care is not usually free. Most dentists have private practices. You can get emergency free dental care at some health centres and state hospitals.

You may have to pay for any treatment not considered necessary.

If your UK employer has sent you to Malta temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access Maltese healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Malta before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Malta

There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Malta and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it on the Maltese system.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in Malta on the same basis as a Maltese citizen.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in Malta

You must register your S1 form with the Entitlement Unit in Malta.

Entitlement Unit

St Luke's Hospital

G'Mangia Hill

G'Mangia

Malta



You’ll need to show the Entitlement Unit:

your original S1 form

your passport

photocopies of both the above

Once registered, you’ll be issued with a Certificate of Entitlement. Show this:

when you apply for your residency with Identity Malta

each time you see your GP or access healthcare services

Your Certificate of Entitlement shows that you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Maltese citizen.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in Malta before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Malta using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in Malta

If you’re in Malta on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Malta.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Malta. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.