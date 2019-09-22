Healthcare for UK nationals living in Slovenia

This guidance will be updated if anything changes to how you get state healthcare in Slovenia. Sign up for email alerts.

This information is about living in Slovenia. There’s different guidance if you’re visiting Slovenia.

If you live in Slovenia or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Slovenia will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in Slovenia depending on your circumstances.

State healthcare in Slovenia is not completely free. Healthcare costs are covered by both the state and through patient contributions. These are known as co-payments.

If you’re a resident in Slovenia, you must have health insurance.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Slovenian healthcare system in one of these ways:

paying into the Slovenian national health insurance system (ZZZS)

paying for private health insurance

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

) for temporary stays registering a UK-issued S1 with ZZZS

The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Slovenian citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in Slovenia

You must register as a resident if you’re living in Slovenia for more than 3 months.

All residents must pay for Slovenian national health insurance (ZZZS). How much you pay will depend on your salary.

If you do not pay into the Slovenian health service, you’ll need private insurance to pay for any non-emergency healthcare.

Anyone can get emergency medical treatment regardless of their insurance cover.

Your dependants are also covered by the contributions you make.

If you live in Slovenia or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Slovenia will stay the same from 1 January 2021 for as long as you remain resident.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in Slovenia on the same basis as a Slovenian resident

still be entitled to a Slovenian EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register

If you’re employed in Slovenia, your employer will register you with the ZZZS.

If you’re self-employed, check that you’re registered for healthcare at a local ZZZS office.

If you’re unemployed and receiving benefits you do not need to pay contributions.

Once you’ve registered, you’ll get a Slovenian health insurance card. Show this whenever you access state healthcare. It covers you for treatment by healthcare providers contracted to the ZZZS.

This includes:

GP visits

state hospitals

health centres

state dental care

private doctors who have a contract with the ZZZS

prescription costs

You’ll need to register with a GP. They will usually be your first point of contact to access specialists and hospital treatment.

How much you’ll pay

You’ll usually have to pay between 10% and 90% of the cost of most non-emergency healthcare in Slovenia.

Most people in Slovenia have private voluntary health insurance to cover any co-payments you must make. This costs around 30 euros a month.

If you’re registered for state healthcare with ZZZS, you can get voluntary insurance. This means you will not pay for state healthcare services. Your healthcare provider will charge your insurance company directly.

You’ll only have to pay if you see a GP or get dental treatment at a private clinic.

If you don’t have voluntary insurance, you’ll need to make the co-payment yourself.

Some people get free healthcare and are exempt from co-payments, for example:

children

students

pregnant women

people with long-term or chronic conditions

unemployed people or those on low incomes

A&E care and treatment is free, as are certain state healthcare services. Find out what’s covered by ZZZS.

You’ll usually have to pay either 30% or 90% of the full cost of a prescription, depending on the medication. The ZZZS also sets a maximum amount payable for each medicine. Your doctor will be able to tell you how much you’ll need to pay.

If you have a chronic illness or long-term condition, you can get free prescriptions.

You’ll always have to pay in full for your healthcare when you visit:

providers who do not have a contract with the ZZZS

specialists without a GP’s referral

private dentists

If your UK employer has sent you to Slovenia temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access Slovenian healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Slovenia before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Slovenia

There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Slovenia and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it with the ZZZS.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in Slovenia on the same basis as a Slovenian citizen.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in Slovenia

You must register your S1 in person at a local ZZZS office. You’ll be able to get help filling out the forms if you don’t speak Slovene.

You’ll also need to show:

proof that you get a UK State Pension

proof of identity, such as your passport

Once registered, you will be issued with a Slovenian health insurance card. This will show you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Slovenian citizen.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in Slovenia before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Slovenia using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in Slovenia

If you’re in Slovenia on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Slovenia.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Slovenia. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

If you’re studying in Slovenia for more than 3 months, you should register for a Slovenian health insurance card.

You’ll need to register in person at a ZZZS office. Take your passport and proof that you’re enrolled on a course in Slovenia.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.