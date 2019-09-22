Healthcare for UK nationals living in the Czech Republic

This guidance will be updated if anything changes to how you get state healthcare in the Czech Republic. Sign up for email alerts.

This information is about living in the Czech Republic. There’s different guidance if you’re visiting the Czech Republic.

If you live in the Czech Republic or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in the Czech Republic will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in the Czech Republic depending on your circumstances.

You must have health insurance cover to live in the Czech Republic. Most healthcare is free if you’re insured, but you may still have to pay to use some parts of the healthcare system.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Czech healthcare system in one of these ways:

joining the state health insurance scheme

private health insurance

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

) for temporary stays registering a UK-issued S1 with one of the insurance companies offering the state healthcare scheme

The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Czech citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in the Czech Republic

You must register as a resident if you are planning to live in the Czech Republic for more than 90 days.

You must have health insurance cover to live in the Czech Republic. The type of health insurance you need depends on your situation.

You can join the state health insurance scheme if you’re either:

employed by a Czech employer

self-employed

a permanent resident in the Czech Republic (you can apply for permanent residency after living there for 5 years)

a dependant of the above

If you are none of the above, you need to have private health insurance that will cover you for 60,000 euros of healthcare expenses.

There are 7 insurance companies (website in Czech) offering the state health insurance scheme. Most doctors are only contracted with some of the companies.

If you already have a doctor, make sure you pay your health insurance contributions to a company they have a contract with.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in the Czech Republic on the same basis as a Czech resident

still be entitled to a Czech EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register for state healthcare

Once you’ve registered as resident, you need to join one of the 7 health insurance companies offering the state healthcare scheme.

If you’re employed by a Czech employer, they’ll arrange for you to join your chosen insurance company. Your monthly contributions will be taken out of your salary before you’re paid.

If you’re self-employed or a permanent resident who’s not working, you can register directly with one of the 7 insurance companies. You’ll pay your monthly contributions to them.

You can add your dependants on your insurance plan.

Once you’ve registered you’ll get an insurance card.

Show your insurance card with your passport when you register with a GP. You’ll need to find a GP that accepts new patients and has a contract with your insurance company.

How much you’ll pay

If you’re employed, 4.5% of your salary will automatically be deducted each month for health insurance contributions

If you’re self-employed, you’ll need to pay 6.5% of your income after tax to your insurance company. There’s a minimum amount each month (2,352 Czech koruna for 2020).

If you’re a resident and not working, you pay fixed monthly contributions for state health insurance (1,971 Czech koruna for 2020).

Most healthcare is free if you have state health insurance.

You need to pay part of the cost of certain medicines, but not during hospital stays.

There’s a one-off charge of 90 Czech korunas for emergency care. Sometimes you can get the money back for this, for example if you’re admitted to hospital.

You may have to pay a small charge for things like specialist tests, medical notes from your GP and health checks for your driving license application.

You’ll need to pay something towards most dental treatment. Dental care is only part covered by the state insurance scheme.

If your UK employer has sent you to the Czech Republic temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access Czech healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in the Czech Republic before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in the Czech Republic

There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker. You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in the Czech Republic and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it on the Czech system.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in the Czech Republic on the same basis as a Czech citizen.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in the Czech Republic

Once you’ve registered as resident, you need to register your S1 form with one of the 7 health insurance companies (website in Czech) offering the state healthcare scheme.

Once you’ve registered you’ll get an insurance card.

This will show you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Czech citizen.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in the Czech Republic before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in the Czech Republic using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in the Czech Republic

If you’re in the Czech Republic on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in the Czech Republic.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in the Czech Republic. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.