Healthcare for UK nationals living in Romania

This information is about living in Romania. There’s different guidance if you’re visiting Romania.

If you live in Romania or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Romania will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in Romania depending on your circumstances.

You need to register with the National Health Insurance House (NIHR or CNAS in Romanian) to access state healthcare in Romania.

You have to pay to use parts of the state healthcare system, although some parts are free.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Romanian healthcare system in one of these ways:

paying social security contributions

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

) for temporary stays registering a UK-issued S1 with CNAS

paying for private health insurance (access only to private healthcare facilities)

The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Romanian citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in Romania

You must register as a resident in Romania if you’re living there for more than 3 months.

To access state healthcare, most people need to be making social security contributions and register with CNAS.

Some people can register with CNAS without making social security contributions, including:

children under 18

students aged 18 to 26 with no income (if they’re a registered Romanian resident)

disabled people who have a certificate of proof

pregnant women who earn below the Romanian minimum wage

Your dependants (for example, a husband or wife with no income) are entitled to register with CNAS through your social security contributions.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in Romania on the same basis as a Romanian resident

still be entitled to a Romanian EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register

If you’re employed, your employer will register you with CNAS. Your social security contributions will come out of your salary before you’re paid.

If you’re self-employed, you need to give a tax declaration to the tax authorities (Agenția Națională de Administrare Fiscală (ANAF)) and arrange to make social security contributions. Then register with CNAS.

If you are not working and you are not someone’s dependant, you need to give a tax statement to the tax authorities and arrange to make voluntary social security contributions. Then register with CNAS.

Once CNAS has confirmed your application, you’ll get a health card (Card Național de Asigurări de Sănătate).

To register with a GP, go to your nearest CNAS office. There’s a CNAS office in the main city of each county.

How much you’ll pay

You have to pay to use parts of the state healthcare system in Romania, although some parts are free.

Charges are usually between 10% and 80% of the cost of treatment.

For prescription medicines, the minimum you’ll pay is 10% of the cost. The maximum you’ll pay is the full cost.

GP appointments and A&E visits are both free of charge.

If you’re hospitalised because a doctor says you need to go to hospital, you may be charged around 2.50 euros when you’re discharged.

Dental care is not usually free, and most dentists have private practices. You can get emergency free dental care at some health centres and state hospitals.

If your UK employer has sent you to Romania temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access Romanian healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Romania before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Romania

There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Romania and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or or frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it on the Romanian system.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in Romania on the same basis as a Romanian citizen.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in Romania

You must register your S1 form with CNAS in your local area. There is a CNAS office in the main city of each county.

Once registered, you’ll get a health card (Card Național de Asigurări de Sănătate). This will show you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Romanian citizen.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in Romania before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Romania using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in Romania

If you’re in Romania on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Romania.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Romania. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.