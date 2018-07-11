Western Balkans Summit Leaders Meeting, 10 July 2018: chair's conclusions

Prime Minister Theresa May hosted Leaders from the 6 Western Balkans countries, along with representatives of Austria, Croatia, France, Italy, Germany, Poland and Slovenia, and their counterparts from Bulgaria and Greece, the European Commission and European External Action Service (EEAS). The Leaders Meeting took place on the second day of the London 2018 Western Balkans Summit. The Summit forms part of the Berlin Process which aims to boost regional co-operation among the Western Balkan countries and their European integration.

This document provides an overview of the UK government’s conclusions as chair of the meeting. It covers increasing prosperity and connectivity, regional cooperation, security, youth and civil society, and looks ahead to the next Berlin Process summit in Poland in 2019. It references the chairs’ conclusions of Interior and Foreign Ministers meetings at the summit, and the joint declarations signed by all 14 Berlin Process participants.