Defence and armed forces – guidance

War Pension Scheme

Information about compensation schemes for UK serving and former serving personnel injured as a result of their service in the armed forces.

Documents

War Pension Scheme: what you need to know

Claiming for illness, injury or disease

Notes for people getting a war pension living in the United Kingdom

Notes for people getting a war pension living overseas

Notes about rejected claims for war disablement and war widows or widowers pensions living in the United Kingdom

Notes about rejected claims for war disablement and war widows or widowers pensions living overseas

Notes for war pensioners and war widows or widower pensioners going abroad

Notes for ex-Far East and Korean prisoners of war

Rates of war pensions and allowances 2015/2016

Notes about war pension claims and deafness

How we decide who receives a war disablement pension

There are a number of compensation schemes available to UK serving and former serving personnel who are injured as a result of their service in the armed forces. The scheme that applies to each individual will depend on when and where you served.

The guidance provides information on the following schemes:

  • the armed forces compensation scheme (AFCS)

You can claim under the AFCS where the illness or injury was caused as a result of service on or after 6 April 2005. You do not need to have left the armed forces before claiming.

  • the war pensions scheme (WPS)

You can claim under the WPS if you are no longer serving and your disablement was caused as a result of service in the armed forces before 6 April 2005.

  • the criminal injuries compensation (overseas) (CICO) scheme

You can claim under the criminal injuries compensation (overseas) scheme if you or your eligible dependents are the innocent victim of a crime of violence while serving overseas.

