UK National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security 2018 to 2022: annual report to Parliament 2022
This report explains the progress made during the final year of the UK National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) 2018 to 2022.
The fifth report for the 2018 to 2022 UK National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace and Security reviews the UK government’s progress in 2022 towards meeting our commitments under United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325. UNSCR 1325 aims to reduce the impact of conflict on women and girls, through promoting their full, equal and meaningful participation in conflict prevention, resolution and peacebuilding.
The report outlines the government’s progress towards the NAP’s strategic objectives. It is published alongside a final evaluation assessing how the NAP has been implemented during 2018 to 2022. Whilst the NAP applies globally, the report focuses on progress for the 9 focus countries identified in the NAP:
- Afghanistan
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Iraq
- Libya
- Myanmar
- Nigeria
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Syria
In 2022 we conducted an independent final evaluation of the UK’s NAP, which is published as an appendix to this report.
On 23 February 2023, the UK government launched its fifth NAP on women, peace and security, for 2023 to 2027.