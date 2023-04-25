UK National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security 2018 to 2022: annual report to Parliament 2022

The fifth report for the 2018 to 2022 UK National Action Plan ( NAP ) on Women, Peace and Security reviews the UK government’s progress in 2022 towards meeting our commitments under United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325. UNSCR 1325 aims to reduce the impact of conflict on women and girls, through promoting their full, equal and meaningful participation in conflict prevention, resolution and peacebuilding.

The report outlines the government’s progress towards the NAP ’s strategic objectives. It is published alongside a final evaluation assessing how the NAP has been implemented during 2018 to 2022. Whilst the NAP applies globally, the report focuses on progress for the 9 focus countries identified in the NAP :

Afghanistan

Democratic Republic of Congo

Iraq

Libya

Myanmar

Nigeria

Somalia

South Sudan

Syria

In 2022 we conducted an independent final evaluation of the UK’s NAP , which is published as an appendix to this report.