UK women, peace and security national action plan 2023 to 2027

The Women, Peace and Security ( WPS ) agenda is about making the UK government approach to addressing and resolving conflict more representative and more effective. It is both the right thing to do and the smart thing to do, because empowered and engaged women make societies more prosperous and more secure.

The UK government commits to champion and protect women leaders, humanitarian actors, human rights defenders and peacebuilders across the world. Through them, and through this plan, we can build more sustainable peace worldwide, and help everyone to prosper.