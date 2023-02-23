UK women, peace and security national action plan 2023 to 2027
This plan sets out the UK government's commitment to reduce the impact of conflict on women and girls and promote their inclusion to prevent and resolve conflict.
Documents
Details
The Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda is about making the UK government approach to addressing and resolving conflict more representative and more effective. It is both the right thing to do and the smart thing to do, because empowered and engaged women make societies more prosperous and more secure.
The UK government commits to champion and protect women leaders, humanitarian actors, human rights defenders and peacebuilders across the world. Through them, and through this plan, we can build more sustainable peace worldwide, and help everyone to prosper.
The fifth National Action Plan provides strategic direction for the UK’s diplomatic, development, security and defence efforts and applies to our foreign and domestic policies and systems. We are making commitments to strengthen our own record on WPS. These include increasing female recruitment in the British armed forces and our negotiating teams, and working across government to end violence against women and girls. Also, for the first time, we are addressing the impact on women and girls of transnational threats like climate change and cyber crime.