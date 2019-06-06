Decision
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mrs Dyal Thandi and Mr Christopher Evans
Outcome of an April 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.
The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.
|Location teacher worked:
|Coventry, West Midlands
|Date of professional conduct panel:
|17 April 2019
|Outcome type:
|No order made
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mrs Dyal Thandi and Mr Christopher Evans, formerly employed in Coventry, West Midlands.
The proceedings were held at 5 Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Road, Coventry, CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 17 April 2019.
Published 6 June 2019