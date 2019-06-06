Decision

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mrs Dyal Thandi and Mr Christopher Evans

Outcome of an April 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

Published 6 June 2019
No order made: Mrs Dyal Thandi and Mr Christopher Evans

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Location teacher worked: Coventry, West Midlands
Date of professional conduct panel: 17 April 2019
Outcome type: No order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mrs Dyal Thandi and Mr Christopher Evans, formerly employed in Coventry, West Midlands.

The proceedings were held at 5 Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Road, Coventry, CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 17 April 2019.

