Leaders Meeting of the London 2018 Western Balkans Summit: joint declarations

These joint declarations cover regional cooperation and good neighbourly relations, war crimes and missing persons, as part of the Berlin Process framework.

Published 11 July 2018
Foreign & Commonwealth Office and Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street

Joint declarations on regional cooperation and good neighbourly relations, war crimes and missing persons in the framework of the Berlin Process

At the Western Balkans Summit Leaders Meeting on 10 July, all Berlin Process participants agreed that, to prosper in the future, they needed to continue to deal with the legacy of the past. All 14 Berlin Process participants signed the joint declaration on regional cooperation and good neighbourly relations in the framework of the Berlin Process. They looked forward to future annual reports from governments of the Western Balkans on further progress.

Berlin Process participants also signed the joint declarations on war crimes and on missing persons. They welcomed the progress made towards the development of the regional framework plan to address the issue of missing persons from the conflicts on the territory of the former Yugoslavia. All participants looked forward to its early adoption and implementation.

