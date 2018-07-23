Guidance
How GOV.UK Verify helps you prove your identity online
A leaflet explaining how GOV.UK Verify is a safe and secure way to prove who you are online. It is simple and easy to use giving access to services online.
Documents
Details
Sometimes government needs to know that you are who you say you are, before you can use digital services. GOV.UK Verify gives you simple and straightforward access to government online services, including driving licence or passport renewals. It has been developed by the Government Digital Service and meets the highest levels of international standards for security and data protection.
Published 23 July 2018