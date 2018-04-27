AS Roma v Liverpool FC Travel Advice

The AS Roma vs Liverpool FC match will take place on Wednesday 2 May 2018 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Kick off time is 8.45 (local time)

As well as this advice, check out our travel advice for Italy

Passports and visas

You do not need a visa to travel to Italy but you must hold a valid passport. Your passport must be valid for the proposed duration of your stay; you do not need any additional period of validity on your passport beyond this. However, it is always sensible to have a short period of extra validity on your passport in case of unforeseen delays to your departure.

Remember your European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) as well as ensuring you take out good travel insurance - it could save you a lot of money if you get into difficulties.

In Italy it is obligatory to carry ID with you at all times – you will also need your ID to enter the stadium.

Travel Arrangements

Rome has two airports, Fiumicino and Ciampino. It has been known for travellers to go to the wrong airport and subsequently miss their flight home. If you are taking a taxi to the airport, please make sure you specify which one to the taxi driver. There is an airport train which departs every 30 minutes from Fiumicino and arrives at the main train station in Rome (Termini station). From Ciampino airport you can take one of the regular bus shuttles into the city centre.

Ticket Collection Point

A ticket collection point will be established at the Grand Hotel Palatino (Via Cavour 213, 00184 Rome, Italy Tel: +39 06 481 4927) for a small number of internatioinal tickets. The ticket collection point will be open from 9am until 8.30pm on the day of the match.

Getting to the stadium

All fans will be required to take one of the free official shuttle buses to the Olympic stadium. This service will start at approximately 4pm and continue until required. To use the shuttle bus:

take Metro Line A to Flaminio/Piazza del Popolo;

take the entrance to Villa Borghese through the archway onto Viale Washington, then onto Viale F. La Guardia to reach Piazzale delle Canestre, from where the shuttle buses will depart.

Stewards wearing high visibility vests will be on hand to assist those using the shuttle bus. Be aware that there may be long waiting times so check the weather and dress appropriately.

Combined Metro and bus/tram tickets can be purchased from most tobacconists, bars, or vending machines at metro stations and major bus stops and cost €1.50 each, lasting 100 minutes (includes one metro journey only).

It is strongly recommended that fans use the shuttle buses and not make their own way to the stadium thus avoiding the area south of the Olympic stadium, in particular Ponte Duca D’Aosta, where Roma fans normally gather before the match.

At the match

Visiting fans will enter the stadium via Sectors 50-51-52 of the Distinti North West part of the stadium. There will be ticket checks and some body searches at the entrance to the turnstiles as well as a requirement to remove shoes. To avoid a last minute bottleneck you should therefore get to the stadium early, arriving no later than 7.30pm. The stadium will open at approximately 5pm for visiting fans.

Entry tickets to the Stadium are holder specific, and cannot be passed to other parties. You will need to show ID to enter the stadium such as an original British passport or a UK driving licence plus a photocopy of a passport. The name on the ticket and the ID must match otherwise you will be refused entry. Spectators are not permitted to take the following items into the Stadium: alcohol, weapons, (or any item that could be used as a weapon), drums, megaphones, fireworks, plastic bottles with tops, glass bottles and cans containing liquid, belts with large buckles, large umbrellas, large flags. The Stadium is CCTV monitored, and pitch invasion is prohibited.

Visiting fans will be held back after the match for potentially up to 2 hours. There will be toilet and refreshment facilities during this time. Free shuttle buses will take fans back to the city centre and airport. It is strongly recommended that fans make use of the shuttle buses and do not attempt to leave the stadium independently as other transfer options will be limited (no taxi/bus or metro availability).

Tips

As in any other city beware of pickpockets and bag snatchers at airports, railway stations, around the town centre and when using public transport. Only carry what you need, leave spare cash and valuables in hotel safety deposits. Carry a photocopy of the personal details pages of your passport and keep it in a safe place separate from your passport.

Local Laws and Customs

While local authorities are keen that visiting fans enjoy the sites of Rome during their trip, be aware that it’s an offence to eat or drink on the steps of main monuments (for example on the steps of Piazza di Spagna), as is entering any public fountain. Doing so risks receiving a high fine and possible arrest.

Check our Italy travel advice for Italy for more information on local laws and customs.

Lost or stolen passports

If your passport is stolen, report the loss to the local police as soon as possible and obtain a copy of the police report.

Please be aware that you cannot travel back to the UK without a valid travel document. You will need to apply to the Consular Section of the British Embassy, Rome during opening hours for an Emergency Travel Document.

The Emergency Travel Document is a temporary one-way travel document which will allow you to return to the UK or back to your country of residence. You will need to produce the following:

a copy of the police report reporting the passport stolen;

an acceptable form of identification, if possible (e.g. driving licence and/or photocopy of your lost passport);

one passport-size photograph. We are able to provide a photo at the Embassy for a cost of €5 paid only in cash;

a fee of €119 or £100 (payable in cash or by credit card except American Express);

any details you may have of your return travel arrangements;

authorisation from both parents if you are under 16.

The Embassy will be open on Monday 30 April. However, due to a national Bank Holiday, the Embassy will be closed on Tuesday 1st May 2018. Therefore should you lose your passport, this will mean applying for an Emergency Travel Document at the British Embassy in Rome on the Monday before the game, on match day or the following day.

Lost wallets

If you lose your wallet please try to cancel your credit cards as soon as possible. British consular officials cannot give you money to help you return home. You can transfer money from relatives or friends in the UK using many of the reputable commercial money transfer agencies in Italy including Western Union and Moneygram and Consular staff can assist you in this. You can also use most major credit cards (and debit cards carrying the Maestro and EC logos) to obtain money from Italian cash machines if you have your PIN. Consular staff can provide you with telephone and internet facilities during opening hours.

If you are arrested

British consular officials can visit you in prison (if you request it) and can put you in touch with local lawyers if you need one. But they cannot get you out of prison, represent you in court or pay your bills. If you wish to see a consular official please make this request clear to the local police authorities.

The Consular Section of the British Embassy in Rome is open to the public from 9am to 12pm and 2pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

If you need emergency consular assistance during your trip, contact the Embassy on 0039 06 4220 0001. The address for the British Embassy Rome is Via XX Settembre 80/a, 00187 Rome, Italy.

Emergency services numbers:

(+39) 118 Medical Services

(+39) 113 Police

(+39) 112 Carabinieri

(+39) 115 Fire services

We hope you enjoy the game and your visit to Rome!

British Embassy Rome, Via XX Settembre 80/a, 00187 Rome, Italy Contact telephone number (0039) 06 4220 0001