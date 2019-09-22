Healthcare for UK nationals living in Italy

This information is about living in Italy. There is different guidance if you’re visiting Italy.

You need to be registered as a resident to access state healthcare in Italy.

You have to pay to use parts of the healthcare system, although some parts are free.

At the moment, UK nationals living in Italy usually access the Italian health system in one of these ways:

registering to use the Italian state health system

using a UK-issued EHIC for temporary stays

registering a UK-issued S1 with the Italian health system

The S1 certificate entitles UK nationals to access to state healthcare on the same basis as an Italian citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare during the transition period

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals visiting or living in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC during this time, as you did before.

If you’re living in Italy or move there permanently before the end of 2020, you’ll have life-long healthcare rights in Italy as you do now, provided you remain legally resident.

You may need to register or apply for residency. This guidance explains what you need to do in Italy depending on your circumstances.

Healthcare if you live and work in Italy

If you’re employed or self-employed you can register with the national health system for free.

You can register your dependants at the same time.

If you’re not working or paying social security contributions, you may be able to register with the national health system voluntarily by paying a fee each year. This depends on the region of Italy you live in. If you cannot register voluntarily in your region, you’ll need to take out private health insurance.

How to register

First, register as a resident at the local register office (anagrafe). You will get a residence certificate or residency application receipt.

Then register for healthcare at your local health authority (azienda sanitaria locale).

You’ll need your:

residency certificate or application receipt

passport

tax code (codice fiscale)

evidence of your dependants, such as a translated marriage certificate or birth certificate (if you’re registering children or family members)

If you’re employed or self-employed, you’ll also need to bring evidence of your employment status, such as a work contract, to prove you’re eligible to register for free.

If you’re registering voluntarily (if you are not working, not paying social security contributions and not registering for healthcare as someone’s dependant), you’ll need to pay a fee to register. Do this at the post office and show your proof of payment at your local health authority when you register.

Once you’ve registered for healthcare:

you can register with a GP

you’ll receive a health card

How much you’ll pay

Once you’ve registered for healthcare, the following are free:

emergency care

hospital admission

GP appointments

You’ll need to pay for:

specialist referrals

diagnostic tests

prescription medicines, unless you’re registered as exempt, for example because of a chronic medical condition

Healthcare during the transition period if you live and work in Italy

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

If you’re living in Italy or move there permanently before the end of 2020, you’ll have life-long healthcare rights in Italy as you do now, provided you remain legally resident.

This means you’ll also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

You may need to register or apply for residency depending on your circumstances.

If your UK employer has sent you to Italy temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 certificate to access Italian healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. This can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

Healthcare during the transition period if you’re a posted worker

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time, as you did before.

UK-funded healthcare: getting and using an S1 in Italy

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Italy and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 if you’re a posted worker or a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 certificate, you must register it with your local health authority.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare on the same basis as an Italian citizen.

How to get an S1

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm



How to use an S1 in Italy

You must register your S1 with your local health authority. You will need your:

passport

tax identification number (codice fiscale)

residency certificate or application receipt

Once registered, you will receive a health card. This will mean you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as an Italian citizen.

Healthcare during the transition period if you use an S1

There is different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK S1 holders in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020 if you’re either:

someone with an exportable UK State Pension

someone with another ‘exportable benefit’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

If you’re living in Italy or move there permanently before the end of 2020, you’ll have life-long healthcare rights in Italy as you do now, provided you remain legally resident.

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Italy using your UK-issued S1

a UK-issued EHIC for travelling to other countries in the EU

planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

You may need to register or apply for residency depending on your circumstances.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK permanently you will be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.

Studying in Italy

You can apply for a student EHIC. This is different from a normal EHIC, and entitles you to cover for longer.

An EHIC is not a replacement for travel insurance. You should have both to cover the duration of your course. In most Italian regions you can also register voluntarily for the state healthcare system. You’ll need to register as a resident first. It costs students around 150 euros for the year.

Healthcare during the transition period if you’re studying in Italy

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC during this time, as you did before.

If you started studying in Italy before the end of 2020, your student EHIC will be valid for the rest of the time you study there.