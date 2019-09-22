Healthcare for UK nationals living in Luxembourg

This guidance will be updated if anything changes to how you get state healthcare in Luxembourg. Sign up for email alerts

There's different guidance if you're visiting Luxembourg.

If you live in Luxembourg or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Luxembourg will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in Luxembourg depending on your circumstances.

State healthcare in Luxembourg is not completely free. Healthcare costs are covered by both the state and through patient contributions. These are known as co-payments.

Everyone must have health insurance in Luxembourg. If you live or work there, you need to register with a health insurance fund to get state medical care.

You may have to pay upfront for some treatment. Your health insurance fund will repay you for 80% to 100% of the costs later.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Luxembourg healthcare system in one of these ways:

paying social insurance contributions to a health insurance fund

private health insurance

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

) for temporary stays registering a UK-issued S1 with one of the insurance funds

The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Luxembourg citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in Luxembourg

You must register as a resident if you’re living in Luxembourg.

If you’re employed or self-employed in Luxembourg, you must pay social security contributions to cover your health insurance.

There are 4 Luxembourg health insurance funds. The biggest fund is CNS.

The fund you pay into depends on your job. The Centre Commun de la Sécurité Sociale (CCSS) will ensure that you’re paying into the right one.

If you’re resident but not working, you should take out voluntary optional health insurance with CNS. This costs around 117 euros a month.

You can add your dependants to your insurance plan.

You can choose any GP (website in French) or a paediatrician for children. Your GP is usually your first point of contact for medical care, however you do not need a referral to see a specialist.

If you’re a resident and unemployed, you can apply for social welfare aid to cover your healthcare.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in Luxembourg on the same basis as a Luxembourg resident

still be entitled to a Luxembourg EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register

You first need to register as a resident.

If you’re employed, your employer will sign you up to pay healthcare insurance contributions.

If you’re self-employed, you need to tell the Centre Commun de la Sécurité Sociale (CCSS). You must provide:

a valid passport or ID card

proof of address

proof of residency

proof of employment

The CCSS will confirm once you’re signed up to the Luxembourg Social Security system.

Once registered, you’ll get an insurance card with your national social security number.

Show this card each time you visit your healthcare provider. It entitles you and your dependants to access Luxembourg state healthcare on the same basis as a Luxembourg citizen.

How much you’ll pay

Expect to pay around:

47 euros to see a GP

35 to 60 euros to see a specialist

32 euros for a dentist appointment

Depending on the service or treatment, you’ll get back 80% to 100% of the cost. You’ll get 40% back for non-essential medicines.

Keep the paid invoice and send it to your healthcare fund. They will refund your co-payment.

See the amounts you’ll get back for different healthcare services.

There’s a limit on how much you’ll have to pay for healthcare services each calendar year. You can get a refund on anything you spend over 2.5% of your annual salary.

Children and hospital in-patients get 100% of their healthcare costs back, unless they’re in a first-class hospital room.

If you get social welfare aid, your state healthcare will be free.

If your UK employer has sent you to Luxembourg temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access Luxembourg healthcare.

If you have an S1, you’ll need to register it with the CNS. Once registered, you’ll be issued with an enrollment certificate.

This will show you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Luxembourg citizen.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Luxembourg before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time, as you did before.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Luxembourg

There is different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Luxembourg and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it with the Luxembourg national health fund (CNS).

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in Luxembourg on the same basis as a Luxembourg citizen.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in Luxembourg

You must register your S1 with the CNS, either by post or in person. You’ll also need to show:

a copy of your ID card or passport

a copy of your A1 certificate

a copy of your UK-issued S1 form

Once you’re enrolled with the CNS, you’ll get either:

a Luxembourg health insurance card, if you’re a Luxembourg resident

an enrolment certificate, if your address is not in Luxembourg

This will show you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Luxembourg citizen.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in Luxembourg before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Luxembourg using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in Luxembourg

If you’re in Luxembourg on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Luxembourg.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Luxembourg. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.