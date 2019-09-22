Healthcare for UK nationals living in Finland
How to get state healthcare if you live, work or study in Finland.
This guidance will be updated if anything changes to how you get state healthcare in Finland.
This information is about living in Finland. There’s different guidance about visiting Finland.
If you live in Finland or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Finland will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.
This guidance explains what you need to do in Finland depending on your circumstances.
If you’re registered as a resident in Finland you can access state healthcare. You have to pay for state healthcare.
At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Finnish healthcare system in one of these ways:
- registering as a resident and getting a ‘Kela’ card
- using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) for temporary stays
- registering a UK-issued S1 with the Finnish state healthcare system
The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Finnish citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.
Healthcare if you live and work in Finland
Anyone who is registered as a resident in Finland can register for state healthcare with Kela.
This is the same if you’re employed, self-employed or not working.
You’ll need to pay for healthcare services and treatment.
Your dependants will have the same access to healthcare.
If you live in Finland or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Finland will stay the same from 1 January 2021 for as long as you remain resident.
This means you’ll:
- continue to get state healthcare in Finland on the same basis as a Finnish resident
- still be entitled to a Finnish EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK
You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.
How to register
First, register for residency. You need to fill in an online form and then book an appointment at the Digital and Population Data Services Agency.
Register online for a Kela card.
When you’ve got your residency and have an address in Finland, you need to register your residency with your local municipality.
Your municipality will automatically assign you a GP that’s closest to your address.
Show your Kela card when you visit a doctor, receive medical care or buy medicine.
How much you’ll pay
You’ll need to pay for any services or treatment you receive.
GP appointments cost around 20 euros.
The cost of dentist appointments varies and is around 10 to 15 euros. There are separate charges for dental procedures such as fillings and x-rays.
Hospital fees are as follows:
- inpatient care: 23 to 50 euros a day
- outpatient care: 42 euros
- day surgery: 137 euros
You need to pay the first 50 euros towards your medicines each year. For anything over this, you can ask for reimbursement from Kela. You can usually do this in the pharmacy.
If your UK employer has sent you to Finland temporarily (‘posted workers’)
A posted worker is an employee of a UK company temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.
Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access Finnish healthcare.
HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. This can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.
There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Finland before the end of 2020.
You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.
UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Finland
There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.
You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Finland and receive either:
- a UK State Pension
- some other ‘exportable benefits’
Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.
You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.
Once you have an S1 form, you must register it on the Finnish system.
This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in Finland on the same basis as a Finnish citizen.
How to get an S1 form
If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.
NHS Overseas Healthcare Services
Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999
Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm
Saturday, 9am to 3pm
How to use an S1 form in Finland
You must register your S1 form with the Digital and Population Data Services Agency.
Once registered, you’ll be given a Kela card. This will mean you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Finnish citizen.
UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021
If you’re living in Finland before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare from 1 January 2021 will stay the same if you’re either:
- receiving a UK State Pension
- receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’
- a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)
This means that you’ll get:
- continued access to healthcare in Finland using your UK-issued S1 form
- a UK-issued EHIC for travel
- planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route
- access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK
EHIC if you have a registered S1
You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.
Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website
Studying in Finland
If you’re in Finland on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC.
Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Finland.
From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Finland. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.
If you’re going to study in Finland for more than a year, you should apply for a Kela card. This gives you the same access to state healthcare as a Finnish national.
Moving back to the UK
If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.
Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.
Last updated 9 November 2020 + show all updates
-
Updated 2 sections: ‘Healthcare if you’re using an S1 form in Finland' and ‘Healthcare if you’re studying in Finland’. Students and people with a registered S1 in Finland can now apply for a new UK European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) that will remain valid from 1 January 2021.
-
First published.