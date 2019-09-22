Healthcare for UK nationals living in Finland

This guidance will be updated if anything changes to how you get state healthcare in Finland. Sign up for email alerts.

If you live in Finland or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Finland will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in Finland depending on your circumstances.

If you’re registered as a resident in Finland you can access state healthcare. You have to pay for state healthcare.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Finnish healthcare system in one of these ways:

registering as a resident and getting a ‘Kela’ card

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Finnish citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in Finland

Anyone who is registered as a resident in Finland can register for state healthcare with Kela.

This is the same if you’re employed, self-employed or not working.

You’ll need to pay for healthcare services and treatment.

Your dependants will have the same access to healthcare.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in Finland on the same basis as a Finnish resident

still be entitled to a Finnish EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register

First, register for residency. You need to fill in an online form and then book an appointment at the Digital and Population Data Services Agency.

Register online for a Kela card.

When you’ve got your residency and have an address in Finland, you need to register your residency with your local municipality.

Your municipality will automatically assign you a GP that’s closest to your address.

Show your Kela card when you visit a doctor, receive medical care or buy medicine.

How much you’ll pay

You’ll need to pay for any services or treatment you receive.

GP appointments cost around 20 euros.

The cost of dentist appointments varies and is around 10 to 15 euros. There are separate charges for dental procedures such as fillings and x-rays.

Hospital fees are as follows:

inpatient care: 23 to 50 euros a day

outpatient care: 42 euros

day surgery: 137 euros

You need to pay the first 50 euros towards your medicines each year. For anything over this, you can ask for reimbursement from Kela. You can usually do this in the pharmacy.

If your UK employer has sent you to Finland temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is an employee of a UK company temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access Finnish healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. This can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Finland before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Finland

There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Finland and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it on the Finnish system.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in Finland on the same basis as a Finnish citizen.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in Finland

You must register your S1 form with the Digital and Population Data Services Agency.

Once registered, you’ll be given a Kela card. This will mean you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Finnish citizen.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in Finland before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare from 1 January 2021 will stay the same if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Finland using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in Finland

If you’re in Finland on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Finland.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Finland. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

If you’re going to study in Finland for more than a year, you should apply for a Kela card. This gives you the same access to state healthcare as a Finnish national.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.