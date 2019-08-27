Healthcare for UK nationals living in Ireland

This information is about living in Ireland. There’s different guidance if you’re visiting Ireland.

If you’re a UK national, you may be entitled to state healthcare in Ireland on the same basis as an Irish citizen.

You may still need to pay a fee for some services. For example, there are charges for overnight hospital stays or A&E visits.

At the moment, UK nationals can access the healthcare system in one of these ways:

with a medical card

with a GP visit card

buying private health insurance

You may qualify for an Irish medical card because you live in Ireland and get funding from the UK, for example if you’re a UK State Pensioner, or because of how much you earn.

Healthcare during the transition period

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals visiting or living in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

If you’re living in Ireland or move there permanently before the end of 2020, you’ll have life-long healthcare rights in Ireland as you do now, provided you remain legally resident.

You may need to register or apply for residency. This guidance explains what you need to do in Ireland depending on your circumstances.

Healthcare if you live and work in Ireland

You can get some state health services for free if you’re ‘ordinarily resident’ in Ireland. This means that you have lived or you intend to live in Ireland for at least a year. The amount you pay depends on how much you earn. You can apply for either a:

medical card (known as Category 1)

GP visit card (known as Category 2)

If you are not eligible for either of these, you’ll need to register as a private patient. This means you’ll pay the full cost of treatment.

You may need to get a Public Personal Service (PPS) number before you can apply.

Medical card

You can get some health services for free with a medical card. This is ‘means-tested’, which means it is based on your income.

You’ll also have to show evidence that you’re entitled to healthcare in Ireland. For example, proof that you own or rent a property.

With a medical card you’ll get the following services for free:

GP services

state hospital services

dental, optical and aural services

maternity and infant care services

community care and personal social services, such as public health nursing, home help and physiotherapy

Apply for a medical card

If you don’t have a medical card

You can apply for a GP visit card which will give you access to GP services for free. It does not cover other costs, such as overnight hospital stays or prescriptions.

You can apply for a GP visit card if you:

are ordinarily resident in Ireland

cannot get a medical card

Apply for a GP visit card.

Registering with a GP

If you have a medical card or GP visit card, you need to register with a doctor who accepts these cards.

If you do not have either of these, you’ll have to register as a private patient. Private patients can register with any doctor, but you’ll be charged for GP services. A GP visit can cost €50.

You can find local health services, including a GP, on the Health Service Executive (HSE) website. You can also contact them by phone.

HSE infoline

Telephone:

1850 24 1850 (from Ireland)

+353 41 684 0300 (from outside Ireland)

Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm

Saturday, 10am to 5pm





Healthcare during the transition period if you live and work in Ireland

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

If you’re living in Ireland or move there permanently before the end of 2020, you’ll have life-long healthcare rights in Ireland as you do now, provided you remain legally resident.

This means you may also be entitled to free state healthcare in Ireland if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

You may need to register or apply for residency depending on your circumstances.

If your UK employer has sent you to Ireland temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK but temporarily sent to another EEA country.

As a posted worker, you may be able to get healthcare paid for by the UK.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

Healthcare during the transition period if you’re a posted worker

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020.

UK-funded healthcare in Ireland

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Ireland and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad.

You should apply for a medical card and provide proof that you’re eligible for UK-funded healthcare. This can be:

evidence of your UK state benefit, for example your State Pension

your driving licence

your proof of residence

your NHS Number

UK-funded healthcare during the transition period

There is different guidance if you’re a posted worker.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland before the end of 2020 if you receive free UK-funded healthcare in Ireland because you’re either:

someone with an exportable UK State Pension

someone with another ‘exportable benefit’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

If you’re living in Ireland or move there permanently before the end of 2020, you’ll have life-long healthcare rights in Ireland as you do now, provided you remain legally resident.

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to free UK-funded healthcare in Ireland

a UK-issued EHIC for travelling to other EU countries

planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

You may need to register or apply for residency depending on your circumstances.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK permanently you will be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident. Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK

Studying in Ireland

If you’re a UK national living and studying in Ireland, you are entitled to healthcare on the same basis as an Irish citizen.

When you register with a doctor or use a health service, show your:

driving licence

proof of residence

NHS Number

UK-issued EHIC

Healthcare during the transition period if you’re studying in Ireland

There will be no changes to healthcare access for UK nationals in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland until the end of 2020.

If you started studying in Ireland before the end of 2020, you’ll be entitled to healthcare on the same basis as an Irish citizen for the rest of the time you study there.