Healthcare for UK nationals living in the Netherlands

This information is about living in the Netherlands. There’s different guidance about visiting the Netherlands.

If you live in the Netherlands or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in the Netherlands will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in the Netherlands depending on your circumstances.

You must have health insurance cover to live in the Netherlands.

You have to pay for medical care in the Netherlands. Your health insurance will pay you back for some of it.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Dutch healthcare system in one of these ways:

taking out insurance with a Dutch health insurance provider

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

) for temporary stays registering a UK-issued S1 with the health insurance fund called ‘CZ’

The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Dutch national. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits to get an S1. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in the Netherlands

You need to find a health insurance scheme to join.

You need to get this within 4 months of arriving. If you do not do this, you could be fined more than 400 euros.

There are around 60 health insurance providers that you can take out insurance with. You pay a premium each month to join.

If you’re employed in the Netherlands, your employer may offer you a discount with its chosen health insurance. You can add your dependants to your insurance plan.

If you live in the Netherlands or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in the Netherlands will stay the same from 1 January 2021 for as long as you remain resident.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in the Netherlands on the same basis as a Dutch resident

still be entitled to a Dutch EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register

First, register as a resident.

Then contact your chosen insurance provider directly.

You’ll need:

your citizen service number (burgerservicenummer)

proof of your address

proof that you have a Dutch bank account

Once you’ve registered with an insurance provider you can register with a GP.

You’ll be given a health insurance card. Show this card and your ID when you register with a doctor.

You’ll also be entitled to a Dutch EHIC . Request this from your chosen insurance provider.

How much you’ll pay

You’ll pay around 100 euros a month for your insurance premium.

Some medical care is free, for example GP appointments and maternity care.

You’ll need to pay for other medical care, but you will not have to pay more than your insurance excess that year, which is usually around 400 euros.

The excess is set by the government each year. You can increase your excess and pay a lower premium each month.

There’s no fixed cost for prescription medicines. It depends on the medicine and where you buy it.

You can take out extra insurance on top of the basic level insurance to cover things that are not usually covered, such as dentistry and physiotherapy.

If your UK employer has sent you to the Netherlands temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is an employee of a UK company temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access Dutch healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. This can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in the Netherlands before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in the Netherlands

There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in the Netherlands and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must [contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries]https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/hm-revenue-customs/contact/national-insurance-enquiries-for-non-uk-residents) to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it on the Dutch system.

This shows that you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in the Netherlands on the same basis as a Dutch citizen.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in the Netherlands

You must register your S1 form with the insurance provider CZ. This is the only insurance provider that deals with S1 forms.

Once registered, you will be issued with a CZ insurance card. This will mean you’re entitled to healthcare in the Netherlands on the same basis as a Dutch citizen.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in the Netherlands or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in the Netherlands using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in the Netherlands

If you’re in the Netherlands on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in the Netherlands.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in the Netherlands. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

If you work or volunteer alongside your studies, you need to take out Dutch health insurance.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.