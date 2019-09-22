Healthcare for UK nationals living in Germany

This guidance will be updated if anything changes to how you get state healthcare in Germany. Sign up for email alerts.

If you live in Germany or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Germany will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in Germany depending on your circumstances.

You must have health insurance cover to live in Germany. You may still have to pay to use some parts of the healthcare system.

German residents join a health insurer called a ‘Krankenkasse’ and pay monthly insurance contributions. Most residents join a ‘statutory’ health insurer (gesetzliche Krankenkasse).

Around 10% of residents join a private health insurer (private Krankenkasse).

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the German healthcare system in one of these ways:

joining a statutory German health insurer

joining a private German health insurer

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

) for temporary stays registering a UK-issued S1 with a statutory health insurer

The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to healthcare on the same basis as a German citizen insured with a statutory health insurer. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in Germany

You must have health insurance if you live in Germany.

You can add your dependants to your statutory insurance plan for free.

If you’re employed with a German employer you can join a health insurance scheme through them.

If you’re self-employed or not covered through work you need to register directly with your chosen health insurer.

If you live in Germany or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Germany will stay the same from 1 January 2021 for as long as you remain resident. This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in Germany on the same basis as a German resident

still be entitled to a German EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register

First you need to register as a resident with the German authorities. Once you’ve registered as a resident, you can join a health insurer. See a list of statutory health insurers (in German).

Your insurer will send you a health insurance card. Your German EHIC is on the back (if you join a statutory health insurer).

You can go to any GP practice in Germany. You do not need to register with the practice.

You do not always need to be referred by a GP for further treatment. When you need a referral, you’ll be given a piece of paper called an ‘Überweisungsschein’.

If you’re registered with a statutory health insurer rather than a private insurer, you need to make sure you go to a doctor or dentist who treats statutory-insured patients. These doctors and dentists are usually referred to as:

‘Kassenarzt’ (statutory health insurance physician)

‘Vertragsarzt’ (registered contract physician)

‘Alle Kassen’ (all health insurance funds)

Take your health insurance card with you whenever you visit a doctor, dentist or healthcare provider.

How much you’ll pay

You’ll pay monthly insurance contributions to your insurance provider. If you’re employed and have joined a statutory insurer, your contributions will be taken from your salary before you’re paid.

You may still need to pay part of the cost of medical services you use. For example:

hospital stays cost 10 euros per day

prescription medicines cost up to 10 euros

If your UK employer has sent you to Germany temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access German healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. This can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Germany before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Germany

There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Germany and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it with a statutory German health insurer.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in Germany on the same basis as German citizens who have a statutory health insurer.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in Germany

You must register your S1 form with your chosen statutory health insurer. See a list of statutory health insurers (in German). Contact them to find out what documents you need to provide. It usually includes:

your passport

proof that you’re registered as a resident in Germany

proof of income or that you’re a pensioner

Once registered for insurance, you’ll get a health insurance ID card. This shows that you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a German citizen.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in Germany before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Germany using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in Germany

If you’re in Germany on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Germany.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Germany. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

If you have a job while studying you need to get insurance with a German health insurer (statutory or private). This includes if you’re doing a paid placement or internship. For students, this costs around 100 euros a month.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.