Healthcare for UK nationals living in Belgium

This information is about living in Belgium. There’s different guidance if you’re visiting Belgium.

If you live in Belgium or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Belgium will stay the same for as long as you remain resident.

This guidance explains what you need to do in Belgium depending on your circumstances.

You must have health insurance cover to live in Belgium. You get health insurance by joining a health insurance fund called a ‘mutuelle’ or ‘ziekenfonds’.

You may still have to pay for the medical care or health services that you use, but your health insurance fund will pay you back for some of your healthcare costs.

At the moment, UK nationals usually access the Belgian healthcare system in one of these ways:

joining a health insurance fund and also paying social insurance contributions

using a UK-issued European Health Insurance Card ( EHIC ) for temporary stays

) for temporary stays registering a UK-issued S1 with one of the insurance funds

The S1 form entitles UK nationals access to state healthcare on the same basis as a Belgian citizen. You’re entitled to an S1 if you receive a UK State Pension or certain other benefits. Find out more about the S1.

Healthcare if you live and work in Belgium

You must register as a resident if you’re planning to live in Belgium for more than 3 months.

To access the state healthcare system you must also:

get health insurance by joining a health insurance fund (called a ‘mutuelle’ or ‘ziekenfonds’)

pay social insurance contributions

Your dependants will be covered by your health insurance.

You can also take out supplementary insurance from your health insurance fund. This is optional. You can pay a higher annual insurance fee so that you do not have to pay for hospital stays or dental care, for example.

If you live in Belgium or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Belgium will stay the same from 1 January 2021 for as long as you remain resident.

This means you’ll:

continue to get state healthcare in Belgium on the same basis as a Belgian resident

still be entitled to a Belgian EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension.

How to register

Once you’ve registered as a resident, you’ll be given a national residency card.

You then need to sign up to make social insurance contributions. If you’re employed by a Belgian employer, they’ll usually do this for you. If you’re self-employed, register yourself with the social institution for self-employed workers.

Some people do not need to pay social insurance contributions. For example, if you’re unemployed or disabled.

You also need to join a health insurance fund. To do this, book an appointment at the local office of your chosen fund.

Once you’ve registered with a health insurance fund, your national residency card will be updated to show your membership. Show this when you visit a doctor.

You can book an appointment with any GP. You do not need to register with them first.

How much you’ll pay

Joining a health insurance fund normally costs 120 to 150 euros per year on top of your social insurance contributions.

You need to pay for most medical treatment but you can apply to your insurance fund to be reimbursed up to 80% of the cost. You do not need to pay for surgery.

Some hospitals, pharmacies and ambulances are able to bill your health insurance fund directly.

Example costs include:

GP appointments: 27 euros

hospital stays: 137 euros per day

dental appointments: 22 euros

The cost of medicine varies depending on the medicine.

If your UK employer has sent you to Belgium temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who is employed or self-employed in the UK, but temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

Currently, posted workers can use an EHIC or an S1 form to access Belgian healthcare.

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

There will be no changes to healthcare access for posted workers in Belgium before the end of 2020.

You can continue to use your EHIC or S1 during this time.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Belgium

There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you live in Belgium and receive either:

a UK State Pension

some other ‘exportable benefits’

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a posted worker or frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it on the Belgian system.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to healthcare in Belgium on the same basis as a Belgian citizen.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm



How to use an S1 form in Belgium

You must register your S1 form with your health insurance fund.

Once registered, your residency card will be updated. This will show you’re entitled to healthcare on the same basis as a Belgian citizen.

UK-funded healthcare using an S1 from 1 January 2021

If you’re living in Belgium before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare will stay the same from 1 January 2021 if you’re either:

receiving a UK State Pension

receiving some other ‘exportable benefits’

a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another)

This means that you’ll get:

continued access to healthcare in Belgium using your UK-issued S1 form

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries via the S2 route

access to the NHS in England, Scotland and Wales when you’re visiting the UK

EHIC if you have a registered S1

You need to get a new UK-issued EHIC that’s valid for travel from 1 January 2021.

Apply now for your new EHIC on the NHS website

Studying in Belgium

If you’re in Belgium on 31 December 2020 because you study there, and your course continues beyond 2020, you need to apply for a new UK-issued EHIC .

Your EHIC entitles you to medically necessary healthcare until the end of your study period in Belgium.

From 1 January 2021, your EHIC will only be valid in Belgium. Make sure you have travel insurance to cover the duration of your course.

Moving back to the UK

If you return to the UK you’ll be able to use the NHS like any other UK resident.

Read more about using the NHS when you return to live in the UK.