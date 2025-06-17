Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan, report to Parliament 2024 to 2025

This annual report for 2024 sets out the UK Government’s progress against the objectives outlined in the fifth National Action Plan (NAP) on women, peace and security (2023 to 2027).

The WPS agenda responds to the disproportionate impact of conflict on women and girls and acknowledges the crucial role women play in conflict prevention, resolution, mediation, and peacebuilding. The UK champions women’s full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation in all levels of decision making.

The report outlines the UK government’s progress across the NAP’s 5 strategic objectives and 2 implementation objectives. The NAP utilises a focus country model to prioritise efforts and ensure we can target support to where it is most needed. This report focuses on a sub-section of WPS focus countries:

Afghanistan

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ethiopia

Syria

Ukraine

The focus country model is agile to ensure that the government can respond quickly to crises, for example in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Sudan, which are also referenced in this report.