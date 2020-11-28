Vitamin D supplements: how to take them safely
Guidance for at-risk groups offered free vitamin D supplements by the government this winter.
Documents
Details
This guidance accompanies the Department of Health and Social Care’s initiative to offer a free 4-month supply of vitamin D supplements to support general health, and in particular bone and muscle health.
This information is suitable for anyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable and has been offered a free supply of vitamin D supplements in England from January 2021.
The guidance explains:
- who should opt in
- how the supplements should be consumed and stored
Read this document in full before you decide whether to opt in and start taking the vitamin D supplements offered to you.
If you’ve read the guidance and would like to opt in, you’ll need to register your details between 30 November 2020 and 4 January 2021 at nhs.uk/get-vitamin-d.