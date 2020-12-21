Guidance

Vitamin D for vulnerable groups

Guidance for vulnerable groups offered vitamin D supplements by the government this winter.

Published 21 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Details

This guidance accompanies the Department of Health and Social Care’s initiative to offer a free 4-month supply of vitamin D supplements to support general health, and in particular bone and muscle health.

The guidance is for anyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable and has been offered a free supply of vitamin D supplements in England from January 2021.

Please read this guidance with further information on vitamin D supplements: how to take them safely

More guidance on the provision of vitamin D supplements to residential and nursing care homes in England will be available here shortly.

