Vitamin D opt-in service for vulnerable groups: privacy notice
Privacy notice explaining how personal information is used to provide a free 4-month supply of vitamin D supplements to high-risk groups.
This privacy notice relates to the Department of Health and Social Care’s offer of a free 4-month supply of daily supplements of vitamin D for all adults who are clinically extremely vulnerable to support general health and in particular for bone and muscle health.
The privacy notice explains how personal information that individuals provide via the NHS opt-in service is used to provide those who are eligible with a free 4-month supply of vitamin D supplements.
