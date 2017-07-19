Policy paper
Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: programme summaries for Middle East and North Africa, 2017 to 2018
This page includes summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in the Middle East and North Africa region.
Last updated 4 July 2018 — see all updates
Documents
Algeria: CSSF country programme
PDF, 212KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webmaster@digital.fco.gov.uk . Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Egypt: CSSF country programme
PDF, 261KB, 2 pages
Iraq: CSSF governance programme
PDF, 233KB, 2 pages
Iraq: CSSF security and justice programme
PDF, 317KB, 2 pages
Jordan CSSF: internal security programme
PDF, 488KB, 1 page
Jordan: inclusive and sustainable economic reform programme
PDF, 267KB, 2 pages
Lebanon: CSSF security programme
PDF, 230KB, 2 pages
Libya: CSSF country programme
PDF, 304KB, 2 pages
Middle East Peace Process (MEPP) programme
PDF, 271KB, 2 pages
Morocco: CSSF country programme
PDF, 225KB, 2 pages
North Africa: good governance fund regional programme
PDF, 268KB, 2 pages
Syria resilience
PDF, 222KB, 2 pages
Syria: security programme
PDF, 219KB, 2 pages
Syria: cross cutting programme
PDF, 484KB, 3 pages
Syria: political programme
PDF, 485KB, 2 pages
Tunisia: economic and good governance programme
PDF, 212KB, 2 pages
Tunisia: security programme
PDF, 211KB, 2 pages
Yemen: CSSF country programme
PDF, 229KB, 2 pages
Details
The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programme summaries for the CSSF programme summaries for Middle East and North Africa give details of:
- what support the UK is providing through the programme
- why UK support is needed
- the different projects that make up a programme, who is implementing those projects and their budget for 2017 to 2018
- what results the programme aims to achieve
The challenging nature of many of the places in which the CSSF works means that we cannot always give full details of projects or partners. This is to avoid putting them at risk and to fulfil our duty of care requirements.
Find out more more about the work of the CSSF.
- First published.