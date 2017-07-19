Policy paper

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: programme summaries for Middle East and North Africa, 2017 to 2018

This page includes summaries of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programmes in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Published 19 July 2017
Algeria: CSSF country programme

Egypt: CSSF country programme

Iraq: CSSF governance programme

Iraq: CSSF security and justice programme

Jordan CSSF: internal security programme

Jordan: inclusive and sustainable economic reform programme

Lebanon: CSSF security programme

Libya: CSSF country programme

Middle East Peace Process (MEPP) programme

Morocco: CSSF country programme

North Africa: good governance fund regional programme

Syria resilience

Syria: security programme

Syria: cross cutting programme

Syria: political programme

Tunisia: economic and good governance programme

Tunisia: security programme

Yemen: CSSF country programme

The Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) programme summaries for the CSSF programme summaries for Middle East and North Africa give details of:

  • what support the UK is providing through the programme
  • why UK support is needed
  • the different projects that make up a programme, who is implementing those projects and their budget for 2017 to 2018
  • what results the programme aims to achieve

The challenging nature of many of the places in which the CSSF works means that we cannot always give full details of projects or partners. This is to avoid putting them at risk and to fulfil our duty of care requirements.

Find out more more about the work of the CSSF.

